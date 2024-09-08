Joe Burrow makes his regular-season return to the gridiron as the Cincinnati Bengals host the New England Patriots in a Week 1 showdown on CBS and Paramount+. Burrow was plagued by injuries last season and the Bengals suffered for it, going 9-8 and finishing at the bottom of the AFC North. The Patriots were in even worse shape going 4-13 on the season, and now they enter the unknown with new head coach Jerod Mayo taking over for Bill Belichick. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get 50% off your first year when you sign up here (expires 9/23/24).

Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium is at 1 p.m. ET. The Bengals are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Bengals vs. Patriots odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 40.5.

How to watch Patriots vs. Bengals

Bengals vs. Patriots date: Sunday, Sept. 8

Bengals vs. Patriots time: 1 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Patriots TV channel: CBS

Week 1 NFL picks for Patriots vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Bengals vs. Patriots game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Bengals vs. Patriots, the model is picking Cincinnati to cover the spread. The Patriots had the upper hand in this matchup for years, but now New England's roster is depleted and the Patriots are trotting out a starting quarterback who has gone 1-2 against Cincinnati in his career. The Patriots had the seventh-ranked defense last season while Cincinnati ranked a ghastly 31st overall, but the Bengals offense is superior heading into Week 1.

Burrow appears healthy heading into Sunday's game, and he is the key to the Bengals being an elite AFC force this season. He will get a boost on Sunday with Ja'Marr Chase active despite missing training camp amid a contract holdout. The duo should be too much for the Patriots to contain as the Bengals easily cover the spread at home.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

