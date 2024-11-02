The Cincinnati Bengals (3-5) will try to bounce back from their loss to Philadelphia when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati had its two-game winning streak snapped in its loss to Philadelphia, putting the Bengals in a must-win situation on Sunday. Las Vegas is also desperate to get back in the win column following its four-game losing streak. The Raiders are coming off back-to-back one-score losses to the Rams and Chiefs.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are favored by 7 points in the latest Bengals vs. Raiders odds, while the over/under is 46.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Bengals vs. Raiders spread: Bengals -7

Bengals vs. Raiders over/under: 45.5 points

Bengals vs. Raiders money line: Bengals -342, Raiders +270

Bengals vs. Raiders streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Bengals can cover

Cincinnati lost its first three games of the season to put its playoff hopes in early jeopardy, but the Bengals responded by winning three of their next four games. They had their hot streak snapped in a loss to Philadelphia last week, so they will be desperate to take advantage of a game against a struggling opponent. Cincinnati has been successful against bottom-feeder teams this year, beating the Panthers, Giants and Browns.

Quarterback Joe Burrow has a 20-8 record in games from November to January, leading the Bengals to the playoffs in 2021 and 2022. Wide receiver Tee Higgins (quad) missed last week's game and is listed as doubtful for this week, but tight end Mike Gesicki stepped up with seven receptions for 73 yards. They are facing a Las Vegas team that is one of 14 teams in NFL history to trail by double digits in each of its first eight games of a season.

Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas suffered its first four losses by double digits, but its two recent losses have been competitive. The Raiders covered the spread as 7-point road underdogs against the Rams two weeks ago, despite turning the ball over four times. They also covered the spread last week as 8.5-point underdogs against the Chiefs, who are the only unbeaten team in the league.

Veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew had an efficient performance, completing 24 of 30 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers continued his impressive debut campaign, going over 50 receiving yards for the fourth straight game and the sixth time this season. The Raiders have covered the spread in eight of their last 12 games.

