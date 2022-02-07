A pair of red-hot teams will clash in the 2022 Super Bowl when the Cincinnati Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Feb. 13. The Bengals (13-7) have won six of their last seven games, with the only loss coming in Week 18 against the Browns when Cincinnati rested many of its starters. The Rams (15-5), meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak and have won eight of nine. The only defeat in that span was against San Francisco, a 27-24 overtime loss in the season-finale.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 13. Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Bengals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 48.5.

Bengals vs. Rams spread: Los Angeles -4.5

Bengals vs. Rams over-under: 48.5 points

Bengals vs. Rams money line: Los Angeles -200, Cincinnati +170

LAR: Under is 27-10-1 in the Rams' last 38 games as favorites

CINN: Bengals are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games



Why the Rams can cover

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Cleveland Browns, has made a huge impact, especially after Los Angeles lost star receiver Robert Woods to a knee injury in November. Beckham was dominant in the NFC Championship Game win over the San Francisco 49ers, catching nine passes for 113 yards. In the postseason, Beckham has caught 19 passes for 236 yards (12.4 average) and one touchdown, converting 13 first downs. During the regular season, he had 44 receptions for 537 yards (12.2 average) and five TDs.

Defensively, linebacker Von Miller has been a force in the postseason. He leads the Rams with a pair of sacks for 13 yards and four tackles for loss. Miller has 12 tackles, including 10 solo, with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. During the regular season, Miller registered 50 tackles, including 33 solo, with 9.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He also broke up one pass.

Why the Bengals can cover

Cincinnati has a one-two punch in the receiving corps with rookie Ja'Marr Chase and second-year veteran Tee Higgins. Chase has been nearly unstoppable in the 2022 NFL playoffs with 20 receptions for 279 yards (13.9 average) and one touchdown. He's registered four explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including 135 yards after the catch. In the AFC Championship Game against Kansas City, Chase had six receptions for 54 yards and a score.

Higgins has 14 receptions for 209 yards (14.9 average) with two explosive plays and 91 yards after the catch. Higgins was a major reason the Bengals were able to rally for the overtime win over the Chiefs. He caught six passes for 103 yards (17.2 average), including a long of 44. During the regular season, Higgins caught 74 passes for 1,091 yards (14.7 average) and six touchdowns. He had 17 explosive plays, including 290 yards after the catch.

