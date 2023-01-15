Who's Playing
Baltimore @ Cincinnati
Regular Season Records: Baltimore 10-7; Cincinnati 12-4
What to Know
The Cincinnati Bengals will duke it out with the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday at Paycor Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Baltimore is out to make up for these teams' game last week. The Bengals beat Baltimore 27-16. The team accrued 24 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. No one had a standout game offensively for Cincinnati, but they got scores from WR Ja'Marr Chase, RB Joe Mixon, and DE Joseph Ossai.
Cincinnati's defense was a presence, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of FS Jessie Bates and CB Mike Hilton.
The Bengals are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Cincinnati ranks second in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 29 on the season. As for the Ravens, they enter the matchup with only 31 touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the NFL.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bengals are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Ravens, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cincinnati and Baltimore both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Cincinnati 27 vs. Baltimore 16
- Oct 09, 2022 - Baltimore 19 vs. Cincinnati 17
- Dec 26, 2021 - Cincinnati 41 vs. Baltimore 21
- Oct 24, 2021 - Cincinnati 41 vs. Baltimore 17
- Jan 03, 2021 - Baltimore 38 vs. Cincinnati 3
- Oct 11, 2020 - Baltimore 27 vs. Cincinnati 3
- Nov 10, 2019 - Baltimore 49 vs. Cincinnati 13
- Oct 13, 2019 - Baltimore 23 vs. Cincinnati 17
- Nov 18, 2018 - Baltimore 24 vs. Cincinnati 21
- Sep 13, 2018 - Cincinnati 34 vs. Baltimore 23
- Dec 31, 2017 - Cincinnati 31 vs. Baltimore 27
- Sep 10, 2017 - Baltimore 20 vs. Cincinnati 0
- Jan 01, 2017 - Cincinnati 27 vs. Baltimore 10
- Nov 27, 2016 - Baltimore 19 vs. Cincinnati 14
- Jan 03, 2016 - Cincinnati 24 vs. Baltimore 16
- Sep 27, 2015 - Cincinnati 28 vs. Baltimore 24