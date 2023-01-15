Who's Playing

Baltimore @ Cincinnati

Regular Season Records: Baltimore 10-7; Cincinnati 12-4

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bengals will duke it out with the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday at Paycor Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Baltimore is out to make up for these teams' game last week. The Bengals beat Baltimore 27-16. The team accrued 24 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. No one had a standout game offensively for Cincinnati, but they got scores from WR Ja'Marr Chase, RB Joe Mixon, and DE Joseph Ossai.

Cincinnati's defense was a presence, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of FS Jessie Bates and CB Mike Hilton.

The Bengals are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Cincinnati ranks second in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 29 on the season. As for the Ravens, they enter the matchup with only 31 touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bengals are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Ravens, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cincinnati and Baltimore both have eight wins in their last 16 games.