Who's Playing

Baltimore @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Baltimore 10-6; Cincinnati 11-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Cincinnati Bengals are heading back home. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium on Sunday. Cincinnati is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bengals beat the New England Patriots 22-18 two weeks ago. The Cincinnati offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the contest anyway. Cincinnati can attribute much of their success to WR Tee Higgins, who caught eight passes for one TD and 128 yards, and WR Trenton Irwin, who snatched two receiving TDs.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Baltimore as they fell 16-13 to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Baltimore, but QB Tyler Huntley led the way with one touchdown. Huntley ended up with a passer rating of 124.90.

Baltimore is now 10-6 while the Bengals sit at 11-4. The Ravens have clinched a playoff berth as the current sixth seed in the AFC. Cincinnati has clinched a playoff berth as the current third seed in the AFC.

Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.

Cincinnati was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last October as they fell 19-17 to Baltimore. Maybe Cincinnati will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bengals are a solid 7-point favorite against the Ravens, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baltimore have won eight out of their last 15 games against Cincinnati.