Bengals vs. Ravens live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Bengals vs. Ravens football game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati (home) vs. Baltimore (away)
Current Records: Cincinnati 0-8; Baltimore 6-2
What to Know
The Baltimore Ravens will be playing 60 minutes on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Baltimore and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium. Baltimore is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Cincinnati is stumbling in off of eight consecutive losses.
While not quite a landslide, the game between the Ravens and the New England Patriots last week was still a pretty decisive one as the Ravens wrapped it up with a 37-20 victory. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson earned his paycheck as he rushed for 61 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati came up short against the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago, falling 24-10. No one had a big game offensively for Cincinnati, but they got one touchdown from QB Andy Dalton.
Baltimore's win lifted them to 6-2 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 0-8. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bengals are stumbling into the contest with the fewest rushing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 59.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Bengals, the Ravens come into the matchup boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the league at 13. So the cards are definitely stacked in Baltimore's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ravens are a big 10-point favorite against the Bengals.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Cincinnati have won five out of their last nine games against Baltimore.
- Oct 13, 2019 - Baltimore 23 vs. Cincinnati 17
- Nov 18, 2018 - Baltimore 24 vs. Cincinnati 21
- Sep 13, 2018 - Cincinnati 34 vs. Baltimore 23
- Dec 31, 2017 - Cincinnati 31 vs. Baltimore 27
- Sep 10, 2017 - Baltimore 20 vs. Cincinnati 0
- Jan 01, 2017 - Cincinnati 27 vs. Baltimore 10
- Nov 27, 2016 - Baltimore 19 vs. Cincinnati 14
- Jan 03, 2016 - Cincinnati 24 vs. Baltimore 16
- Sep 27, 2015 - Cincinnati 28 vs. Baltimore 24
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Injuries: Mahomes practices in full
We've got you covered with the big names who could be sidelined around the league
-
Redskins activate Guice from IR
The second-year back has played just one game for the team thus far in his career
-
Vikings bring back Andrew Sendejo
Sendejo's time away from Minnesota didn't last long
-
Hundreds of strays at MetLife Stadium
The viral feline isn't the only one that roams the grounds of the NFL stadium
-
Blind pass rusher to play for Buccaneers
Kahzin Daniels, who has had no sight in his right eye since the age of 5, has been promoted...
-
Trubisky: Bears are turning off the TV
The maligned quarterback is trying to be 'positive every single day' during Chicago's slide
-
Giants vs. Cowboys live updates
Cowboys fall behind 12-3, but regroup to roll past Giants on 'Monday Night Football'
-
Ravens deal Patriots first loss
Jackson accounted for 225 total yards and three touchdowns to take out the previously unbeaten...