Bengals vs. Ravens odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 6 predictions from proven projection model

Get ready for an AFC North battle as the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is 3-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while Cincinnati is 0-5 overall and 0-3 on the road. After starting the season with two consecutive wins, the Ravens lost back-to-back games before knocking off the Steelers 26-23 in overtime last week. The Bengals, meanwhile, were unable to overcome a 13-6 halftime deficit last week against the Cardinals, eventually losing 26-23. Baltimore enters Sunday's AFC North showdown favored by 11-points in the latest Ravens vs. Bengals odds, while the Over-Under is set at 47.5. Before you make any Bengals vs. Ravens picks and predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model knows the Bengals have had success against the Ravens in recent years. In fact, the Bengals have won eight of their last 11 meetings against Baltimore. In Cincinnati's last game on the road against Baltimore, quarterback Andy Dalton completed 19-of-36 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Cincinnati's veteran quarterback is coming off a solid showing against the Cardinals, a game in which he threw for 262 yards and two scores. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd also played well against Arizona, hauling in 10 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown.

The Ravens, meanwhile, have to be feeling good after earning a hard fought victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw three interceptions, but made the plays needed to earn a division victory on the road. Jackson finished with just 161 passing yards, but added 70 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Baltimore enters Sunday's showdown having won nine of its past 13 games overall. However, the Bengals are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against the Ravens on the road.

