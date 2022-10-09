Teams expected to battle for the AFC North title clash in an early-season matchup when the Cincinnati Bengals meet the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. The Bengals (2-2), the defending AFC champions, are looking to win their second consecutive division title and fourth since 2013. The Ravens (2-2), who tied for third in the division last season, will be looking to win their third division crown in a five-year span. Baltimore leads the all-time series 27-25, although Cincinnati has won the past two meetings.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a three-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

Bengals vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -3

Bengals vs. Ravens over-under: 47.5 points

Bengals vs. Ravens money line: Bengals +140, Ravens -165

CIN: Bengals are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven road games

BAL: Ravens are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games following a straight-up loss

Why the Ravens can cover

Tight end Mark Andrews continues to be an effective weapon and has 85 or more receiving yards and a touchdown catch in two of his past three games. He had eight catches for 125 yards and a score in the last meeting with the Bengals. Andrews will be looking for his fourth game in a row against a division foe with eight or more catches and 85-plus receiving yards. He will also be looking for his fourth game in a row in primetime with a touchdown reception.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has generated the bulk of the offense for Baltimore and leads the team in both passing and rushing. In four games, Jackson has completed 76 of 117 passes (65%) for 893 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has been picked off four times, but has a rating of 105.1. Jackson also has 37 carries for 316 yards (8.5 average) and two touchdowns on the ground, with three explosive plays of 20 yards or more. He has also converted on 15 first downs.

Why the Bengals can cover

Quarterback Joe Burrow is off to another solid start to his year. He leads Cincinnati in passing and is the team's second-leading rusher. Burrow has completed 100 of 156 pass attempts (64.1%) for 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns. He has thrown four interceptions and been sacked 16 times, but has a rating of 91.3. Burrow has rushed 20 times for 79 yards (4.0 average) and converted five first downs.

Running back Joe Mixon leads the rushing attack, carrying 82 times for 224 yards (2.7 average) and one touchdown. He has 10 first-down conversions running the football. He has also been effective coming out of the backfield with 17 receptions for 116 yards (6.8 average) with four first-down conversions. He rushed for his first touchdown of the season in last week's win over Miami. During his six-year career, Mixon has 34 rushing touchdowns and eight receiving, while rushing for 4,788 yards.

