The Week 11 NFL schedule kicks off with Thursday Night Football as the Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals in a key AFC North showdown at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens (7-3) lead a tight division race by a half-game over the Steelers and Browns (both 6-3). Last Sunday, Baltimore blew a 14-point lead at home to lose to Cleveland, 33-31. The Bengals (5-4) sit at the bottom of the division, but are just 1½ games behind the Ravens. Cincinnati is coming off a 30-27 loss to the Texans.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Ravens odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bengals vs. Ravens:

Bengals vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -3.5

Bengals vs. Ravens over/under: 46 points

Bengals vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore -187, Cincinnati +156

BAL: Ravens lead the league in rushing yards per game (154.9)

CIN: Bengals are tied for the NFL lead in turnover differential (+10)

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore has a ruthlessly efficient running attack. Behind dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson and a stable of running backs, the Ravens lead the league in rushing (154.9 yards per game). Running back Gus Edwards leads the team in rushing yards (502) and rushing touchdowns (eight).

In addition, Baltimore already has shown it can beat the Bengals this season. In Week 2 at Cincinnati, the Ravens outgained the Bengals 415-282 in total yards in a 27-24 victory. Jackson completed 24-of-33 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns and added 54 yards on the ground in the win.

Why the Bengals can cover

Cincinnati has been winning the turnover battle all season. After forcing 18 turnovers and committing just 10 themselves, the Bengals are tied for the league lead in turnover differential (+10). Last Sunday, they generated three turnovers from a Houston team that had committed just five this season.

In addition, the Cincinnati offense has been on a roll. After ranking dead last in the league in total offense (236.0 yards per game) over the first four games of the season, the Bengals have averaged 354.2 yards per game over their last five games, which ranks sixth in the NFL. They are also 4-1 over that stretch.

How to make Ravens vs. Bengals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, calling for 45 total points.

So who wins Ravens vs. Bengals on Thursday Night Football, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Bengals spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.