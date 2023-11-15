Two AFC North teams that lost last week on game-ending field goals will try to get back to winning ways when the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals meet on Thursday Night Football. Prior to Sunday's loss to the Browns, the Ravens had won four in a row, beating those teams by an average of 20.3 points per game. Baltimore (7-3) still leads the division. The Bengals also had won four in a row by an average of 9.5 points before losing to the Texans last Sunday. Cincinnati (5-4) sits in last place in the tough AFC North.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a four-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Ravens odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before you make any Ravens vs. Bengals picks or NFL predictions, you need to see the NFL betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-125 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-17 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Ravens vs. Bengals and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can see the model's picks only at SportsLine. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bengals vs. Ravens:

Bengals vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -4

Bengals vs. Ravens over/under: 46 points

Bengals vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore -196, Cincinnati +163

BAL: Ravens lead the league in rushing yards per game (154.9)

CIN: Bengals are tied for the NFL lead in turnover differential (+10)

Bengals vs. Ravens: See picks here

Why the Ravens can cover

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is an electric rushing threat. The former NFL MVP leads all quarterbacks with 481 rushing yards. With 11 more rushing yards, he will surpass Randall Cunningham (4,928) for fourth on the all-time quarterback rushing list. With 19 yards, Jackson will become the first quarterback to have at least 500 rushing yards in each of his first six NFL seasons.

In addition, the Baltimore offense enters Thursday Night Football on a roll. The Ravens have scored at least 30 points in four straight games. That's the second longest streak of 30-plus point games in franchise history. Baltimore is 3-1 over that stretch. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bengals can cover

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow enters Thursday Night Football on a roll. Bothered by a lingering calf injury to start the season, the former No. 1 overall pick has completed 74.1% of his passes over the last five games. That completion percentage is the best in the league over that time. He has thrown 14 touchdown passes in those five games versus just two over the first four games of the season.

In addition, the Bengals face a Baltimore team that may be without several key players. Seven players missed Tuesday's practice, the team's only full practice before Thursday's game. The missing included two starters and former first-team All-Pros: left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf). See which team to pick here.

How to make Ravens vs. Bengals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, calling for 45 total points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations. You can see the model's NFL picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Ravens vs. Bengals on Thursday Night Football, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Bengals spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.