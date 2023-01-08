An AFC North showdown will take place in the final week of the NFL season as the Baltimore Ravens (10-6) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4), and you can catch all the action live on CBS and Paramount+. Both teams are in the NFL playoff picture, but the cancellation of last week's game against the Bills has complicated what Sunday's meeting actually means. If the Ravens win and the Ravens and Bengals were to be matched up against each other in the AFC Wild Card, the home site would be determined by a coin flip. If the Bengals win, they'll be AFC North champions and are guaranteed to host their wild-card round matchup.

Kickoff at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 1 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Cincinnati as a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Ravens odds, and the over/under for total points is 39.5. Sunday's showdown will be streamed live in select markets on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, plus you can watch games on and device and get 7 days free.

How to watch Bengals vs. Ravens

Bengals vs. Ravens date: Sunday, Jan. 8

Bengals vs. Ravens time: 1 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Ravens TV channel: CBS

Bengals vs. Ravens streaming: Paramount+

Week 18 NFL picks for Ravens vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Cincinnati vs. Baltimore game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 160-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bengals vs. Ravens, the model is backing Cincinnati to cover as a 9.5-point favorite. Cincinnati is no longer in the running for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but they could move up to No. 2 with a win and a Bills loss. Even without the help, a win guarantees they'd host an AFC Wild Card game and would avoid a coin toss to decide home-field advantage if the Ravens finish as the No. 6 seed.

While the Ravens got the better of the Bengals in Baltimore, Cincinnati has won 9 of 10 since that loss and is on a seven-game winning streak entering Week 18. While everybody knows what Joe Burrow and an exciting group of skill players bring to the table, there's an argument to be made that Cincinnati's defense has been even better in 2022.

The Bengals rank fifth in points allowed per game (19.3) and have forced seven turnovers in their last four completed games. With Lamar Jackson (knee) still likely out for the Ravens, the model is predicting that the Bengals hold Baltimore to just 17 points on average to cover the spread in over 50% of simulations.

