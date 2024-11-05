The Cincinnati Bengals will battle the Baltimore Ravens in a key AFC North showdown on Thursday Night Football. Cincinnati defeated Las Vegas, 41-24, last Sunday, while Baltimore knocked off Denver, 41-10. The Bengals (4-5), who are third in the division and 3-1 on the road, have won three of their last four games. The Ravens (6-3), who are 3-1 at home, have won six of the last seven games.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Bengals vs. Ravens odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5. Before making any Ravens vs. Bengals picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 14-7 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 195-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 49-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbook and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bengals vs. Ravens and just locked in its NFL picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Ravens vs. Bengals:

Bengals vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -6.5



Bengals vs. Ravens over/under: 52.5 points

Bengals vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore -270, Cincinnati +217

CIN: Bengals are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

BAL: Ravens are 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games

Bengals vs. Ravens picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Ravens

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has completed 68.2% of his passes for 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns with just two interceptions for a rating of 120.7. In last Sunday's win over Denver, he completed 16 of 19 passes (84.2%) for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

Veteran running back Derrick Henry has already surpassed 1,000 yards for the season. He has carried 168 times for 1,052 yards (6.3 average) and 11 touchdowns. He has 12 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 87. He has five 100-yard games this season, including a 24-carry, 199-yard and one-touchdown performance in a 35-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 29. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Bengals

Quarterback Joe Burrow has completed 212 of 302 passing attempts (70.2%) for 2,244 yards and 20 touchdowns with four interceptions with a 108.1 rating. In last Sunday's win over the Raiders, he completed 27 of 39 passes for 251 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.

Burrow's top target has been veteran wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. In nine games, he has 55 receptions for 717 yards (13.0 average) and seven touchdowns. He has eight explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 70, with 348 yards after the catch and 33 first-down conversions. In the loss to Baltimore last month, he caught 10 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bengals vs. Ravens picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 62 total points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get the NFL model's picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Ravens vs. Bengals on Thursday Night Football, and which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Bengals spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on its NFL picks, and find out.