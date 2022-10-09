The Baltimore Ravens will try to put last week's second-half meltdown behind them when they take on the AFC North-rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens (2-2) built a 17-point lead over the Bills late in the second quarter last week, only to have the Bills rally late and post a 23-20 win on the game's final play. The Bengals (2-2), meanwhile, trailed 15-14 heading into the fourth quarter against Miami, but put together three scoring drives in the final 15 minutes to register a 27-15 victory. Cincinnati has won the last two meetings with Baltimore.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a three-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

Bengals vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -3

Bengals vs. Ravens over-under: 47.5 points

Bengals vs. Ravens money line: Bengals +135, Ravens -160

CIN: Bengals are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven road games

BAL: Ravens are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games following a straight-up loss

Why the Ravens can cover

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has generated the bulk of the offense for Baltimore and leads the team in both passing and rushing. In four games, Jackson has completed 76 of 117 passes (65 percent) for 893 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has been picked off four times, but has a rating of 105.1. Jackson also has 37 carries for 316 yards (8.5 average) and two touchdowns on the ground, with three explosive plays of 20 yards or more. He has also converted on 15 first downs.

His favorite target has been tight end Mark Andrews. Andrews has 24 receptions for 260 yards (10.8 average) and three touchdowns. He also has two explosive plays and 16 first-down conversions. In a Week 3 win at New England, he had eight receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns. He also had nine catches for 104 yards and a score in a 42-38 Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Why the Bengals can cover

Despite that, the Ravens are not a lock to cover the Bengals vs. Ravens spread. That's because of the play of quarterback Joe Burrow. He passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions with a season-high 115.9 rating last week. He is looking for his fourth game in a row with zero interceptions and his third game in a row with a 110 or better rating. Burrow has two or more TD passes in three of four games this season. He had a career-high 525 passing yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 143.2 rating in the last meeting with the Ravens.

Running back Joe Mixon rushed for 61 yards and his first touchdown of the season in last week's win over Miami. He has 70 or more yards from scrimmage in three of four games this season. Mixon had 135 scrimmage yards, including 70 receiving, and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) in the last meeting with Baltimore. He will be looking for his third game in a row versus Baltimore with a rushing touchdown.

