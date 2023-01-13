The Baltimore Ravens will end a two-year postseason absence on Sunday Night Football when they visit the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023. Two seasons ago, Baltimore (10-7) beat the Tennessee Titans 20-13 before falling 17-3 to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. The Ravens managed the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff bracket this year and will face the No. 3-seeded Bengals (12-4), who finished the regular season with a 27-16 win over Baltimore last week. The Bengals are the defending AFC champions and won the AFC North for the second straight year.

Bengals vs. Ravens spread: Bengals -9.5

Bengals vs. Ravens over/under total: 40.5 points

Bengals vs. Ravens money line: Bengals -550, Ravens +400

BAL: Ravens are 7-1 against the spread in their past eight road playoff games

CIN: Bengals are 4-0-1 ATS in their past five playoff games

Why the Bengals can cover

Although last weekend's matchup featured plenty of trash-talking befitting the dynamic of heated divisional rivals, nothing seemed too out of the ordinary. However, several Bengals players were incensed afterward, accusing the Ravens of using dirty tactics throughout. Cincinnati players also insisted the beef would be used as motivation in Sunday's rematch.

During the second half of the Bengals' 27-16 victory, a couple of scuffles broke out after the whistle, but no flags were thrown and no ejections were made. In fact, only two personal fouls were called in the game, and both were slapped on Cincinnati. Even so, numerous Bengals players told the media they were subjected to dirty tactics from Baltimore. "It was a lot of late stuff," cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said. "Just after the play, doing dirty stuff you shouldn't do in football. Aiming at guys' legs and stuff and other dirty hits. We don't play like that. We're going to remember that." See which team to pick here.

Why the Ravens can cover

The Ravens made a major boost to their defense with the midseason acquisition of linebacker Roquan Smith in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Smith, who was named second team All-Pro the past two seasons, made an immediate impact on the field and now his long-term future is secured as well. The Ravens announced Tuesday that Smith had signed a $100 million, five-year contract extension with $45 million guaranteed.

The 25-year-old made his presence felt in his first outing for the Ravens, a 27-13 road win over the New Orleans Saints that was arguably the team's best all-around performance of the season. He recorded five tackles and consistently pressured Saints quarterback Andy Dalton. In just nine games with the Ravens, Smith finished third on the team with 86 tackles. He also logged two sacks, seven tackles for loss, an interception and three passes defended. See which team to pick here.

