The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will meet on Sunday for the third time this season as the AFC North rivals collide on NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023. The No. 3-seeded Bengals (12-4) and No. 6-seeded Ravens (10-7) met just last week, with Cincinnati prevailing 27-16 in the regular-season finale for both clubs. Baltimore rested several key players in the Week 18 clash to rest up for the NFL playoffs 2023, while the Bengals also rested starters in the second half after taking a 24-7 lead into the intermission. The Ravens won 19-17 in their first regular-season meeting.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is an 8.5-point favorite and the over/under for total points scored is 40.5 in the latest Bengals vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before locking in any Ravens vs. Bengals picks of your own, make sure you check out the NFL playoff predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are the NFL odds and betting trends for Ravens vs. Bengals:

Bengals vs. Ravens spread: Bengals -8.5

Bengals vs. Ravens over/under total: 40.5 points

Bengals vs. Ravens money line: Bengals -455, Ravens +345

BAL: Ravens are 7-1 against the spread in their past eight road playoff games

CIN: Bengals are 4-0-1 ATS in their past five playoff games

Why the Bengals can cover

Although Burrow has posted modest numbers in the two matchups against the Ravens this season, it's worth noting that the third-year pro likely cemented his status as an elite NFL quarterback with a pair of astounding performances against Baltimore last season. Burrow threw for 416 yards with three touchdowns in a 41-17 at Baltimore in October 2021. He was even better in the rematch eight weeks later, throwing for a franchise record 525 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in a 41-21 victory. The following week, he notched 446 passing yards and four touchdowns with no picks in a 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs that secured the NFC North title for Cincinnati.

That stretch represented a changing of the guard in the AFC North and, after clinching the second straight division title last weekend for the first time in franchise history, Burrow made it clear that he expects such success to be the standard instead of an aberration. "The window is my whole career. Everybody that we have in that locker room. Things are going to change year-to-year, but our window is always open," Burrow said.

Why the Ravens can cover

The Ravens managed to finish second in rushing yards per game at 160 per contest despite the backfield looking like a turnstile because of injuries and the injury-related absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson, their rushing leader, the past five weeks. The good news is the Ravens have gotten consistent production from those who have suited up and their most explosive running back appears at full health for Sunday's playoff showdown.

J.K. Dobbins was held out as a precautionary measure in Week 18 because he has been in and out of the lineup all season battling the same ACL injury that cost him to miss most of last year. In Jackson's absence, Dobbins has emerged as Baltimore's most explosive offensive weapon. He led the NFL in rushing yards in Weeks 14-17, including a 120-yard performance on 15 carries with a touchdown in a 16-14 road win over the Steelers.

SportsLine's model is leaning over the point total, projecting 45 combined points.

