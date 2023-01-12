Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will attempt to extend his run of late-season success on Sunday Night Football when the Bengals host the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens on NFL Super Wild Card Weekend. The Bengals (12-4) are riding an eight-game winning streak into the NFL playoffs 2023 that includes a 27-16 victory over Baltimore last weekend to clinch the club's second consecutive division title. Burrow has now led the Bengals to 11 consecutive victories in December and January the past two seasons, a stretch that resulted in a Super Bowl appearance last year. The Ravens (10-7) will hope to play spoiler to their division rivals despite dropping three of four down the stretch.

Bengals vs. Ravens spread: Bengals -8.5

Bengals vs. Ravens over/under total: 40.5 points

Bengals vs. Ravens money line: Bengals -430, Ravens +328

BAL: Ravens are 7-1 against the spread in their past eight road playoff games

CIN: Bengals are 4-0-1 ATS in their past five playoff games

Why the Bengals can cover

The Bengals scored just three points in the second half last week against the Ravens, an uncharacteristic letdown they attributed to apathy after building a 24-7 halftime lead and a credit to Baltimore's defense for playing hard despite the three-score deficit.

Quarterback Joe Burrow had a modest outing by his standards, going 25-of-42 for 215 yards with one touchdown for a rating of 80.9. Although Cincinnati controlled the game and didn't need Burrow to carry the team, the signal-caller told the media afterward that he wasn't happy with his performance and vowed to avoid a repeat in the playoff rematch Sunday. "I did not like the way I played today," Burrow said. "I missed throws I usually make, but I won't miss those again." See which team to pick here.

Why the Ravens can cover

The Ravens made a major boost to their defense with the midseason acquisition of linebacker Roquan Smith in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Smith, who was named second team All-Pro the past two seasons, made an immediate impact on the field and now his long-term future is secured as well. The Ravens announced Tuesday that Smith had signed a $100 million, five-year contract extension with $45 million guaranteed.

The 25-year-old made his presence felt in his first outing for the Ravens, a 27-13 road win over the New Orleans Saints that was arguably the team's best all-around performance of the season. He recorded five tackles and consistently pressured Saints quarterback Andy Dalton. In just nine games with the Ravens, Smith finished third on the team with 86 tackles. He also logged two sacks, seven tackles for loss, an interception and three passes defended. See which team to pick here.

