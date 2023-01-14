Familiar foes are set to meet again on Sunday Night Football during NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023 when the Cincinnati Bengals host the AFC north rival Baltimore Ravens. The No. 3-seeded Bengals (12-4) captured their second consecutive divisional title and are now on a quest for their second straight Super Bowl appearance. The clubs split their regular-season meetings, with the No. 7-seeded Ravens (10-7) posting a 19-17 victory at home and the Bengals closing out the regular season with a 27-16 victory last weekend as Baltimore rested numerous key starters.

Bengals vs. Ravens spread: Bengals -8.5

Bengals vs. Ravens over/under total: 40.5 points

Bengals vs. Ravens money line: Bengals -455, Ravens +345

BAL: Ravens are 7-1 against the spread in their past eight road playoff games

CIN: Bengals are 4-0-1 ATS in their past five playoff games

Why the Bengals can cover

Although last weekend's matchup featured plenty of trash-talking befitting the dynamic of heated divisional rivals, nothing seemed too out of the ordinary. However, several Bengals players were incensed afterward, accusing the Ravens of using dirty tactics throughout. Cincinnati players also insisted the beef would be used as motivation in Sunday's rematch.

During the second half of the Bengals' 27-16 victory, a couple of scuffles broke out after the whistle, but no flags were thrown and no ejections were made. In fact, only two personal fouls were called in the game, and both were slapped on Cincinnati. Even so, numerous Bengals players told the media they were subjected to dirty tactics from Baltimore. "It was a lot of late stuff," cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said. "Just after the play, doing dirty stuff you shouldn't do in football. Aiming at guys' legs and stuff and other dirty hits. We don't play like that. We're going to remember that." See which team to pick here.

Why the Ravens can cover

The Ravens managed to finish second in rushing yards per game at 160 per contest despite the backfield looking like a turnstile because of injuries and the injury-related absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson, their rushing leader, the past five weeks. The good news is the Ravens have gotten consistent production from those who have suited up and their most explosive running back appears at full health for Sunday's playoff showdown.

J.K. Dobbins was held out as a precautionary measure in Week 18 because he has been in and out of the lineup all season battling the same ACL injury that cost him to miss most of last year. In Jackson's absence, Dobbins has emerged as Baltimore's most explosive offensive weapon. He led the NFL in rushing yards in Weeks 14-17, including a 120-yard performance on 15 carries with a touchdown in a 16-14 road win over the Steelers. See which team to pick here.

