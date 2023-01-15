For the first time in the history of their rivalry, the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will meet in the NFL playoffs. The No.3-seeded Bengals host the No. 6-seeded Ravens on Sunday night in a prime-time Super Wild Card Weekend battle. The AFC North rivals have met 54 times in the 27-year history of their rivalry, with Baltimore (10-7) holding a slight 28-26 all-time edge. But the Bengals (12-4) have momentum on their side following a 27-16 victory over the Ravens last week that earned them their second straight division title.

Bengals vs. Ravens spread: Bengals -8

Bengals vs. Ravens over/under total: 40 points

Bengals vs. Ravens money line: Bengals -440, Ravens +335

BAL: The Ravens are 7-1 against the spread in their past eight road playoff games

CIN: The Bengals are 4-0-1 ATS in their past five playoff games

Why the Bengals can cover

The Bengals scored just three points in the second half last week against the Ravens, an uncharacteristic letdown they attributed to apathy after building a 24-7 halftime lead and a credit to Baltimore's defense for playing hard despite the three-score deficit.

Quarterback Joe Burrow had a modest outing by his standards, going 25-of-42 for 215 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions for a rating of 80.9. Although Cincinnati controlled the game and didn't need Burrow to carry the team, the signal-caller told the media afterward that he wasn't happy with his performance and vowed to avoid a repeat in the playoff rematch Sunday. "I did not like the way I played today," Burrow said. "I missed throws I usually make, but I won't miss those again." See which team to pick here.

Why the Ravens can cover

Although the Ravens will be short-handed again Sunday, with quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) ruled out and backup Tyler Hunley listed as questionable with injury issues of his own, coach John Harbaugh said he's confident they still have enough to win the game. They will rely on a sturdy defense that kept them in last week's encounter with the Bengals despite an inability to produce on offense. Cincinnati scored two touchdowns on short fields provided by Baltimore turnovers and also scored by recovering a fumble in the end zone.

Baltimore's defense forced the Bengals to five second-half punts and held them to just three points in the second half. The Ravens also pressured Burrow consistently and sacked him twice. For the season, the Ravens have held opponents to 14 points or fewer seven times and are 6-1 in those contests. See which team to pick here.

