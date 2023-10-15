Week 6 of the NFL season keeps rolling with a showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Seahawks are coming out of their bye week and will visit Cincinnati on a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Bengals are still looking for consistency and will try to stay in the win column following a 32-20 win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Bengals are 3-point favorites in the latest Bengals vs. Seahawks odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 45. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

How to watch Seahawks vs. Bengals

Bengals vs. Seahawks date: Sunday, Oct. 15

Bengals vs. Seahawks time: 1 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Seahawks TV channel: CBS

Bengals vs. Seahawks streaming: Paramount+

Week 6 NFL picks for Seahawks vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Bengals vs. Seahawks game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 171-119 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 25-11 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Bengals vs. Seahawks, the model is picking Over 45 total points to be scored. Joe Burrow looked like his old self in Week 5 after starting off the season with a lingering calf injury and is expected to connect with Ja'Marr Chase again in Week 6. Geno Smith and the Seahawks' offense should be well-rested coming out of the bye week. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.