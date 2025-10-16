Being an elite receiver is a hard job, and it gets even harder when the quarterback throwing you the ball is in his 40s. That's the task facing both Ja'Marr Chase and DK Metcalf for Week 7's edition of Thursday Night Football, as Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco lead the Steelers and Bengals in a battle of elder statesman QBs. But which of the two wideouts presents more prop betting value?

If you're looking to wager on NFL player props for Thursday Night Football, should you be backing Chase or Metcalf when it comes to total receptions and receiving yards props? We'll take a closer look at the forecasts from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

The Steelers are 5.5-point favorites, according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds. You can see the model's latest game forecast for Steelers vs. Bengals, along with prop recommendations, at SportsLine.

Receptions props

Ja'Marr Chase: 6.5 (Over -137, Under +107)

DK Metcalf: 4.5 (Over +112, Under -143)

Top pick: Chase Over 6.5 receptions (4 stars)

Chase caught 10 passes from Flacco in the latter's Cincinnati debut, and the model expects the star wideout to keep eating. It's got Chase projected for 8.3 receptions, easily clearing this number. He's hit his Over in seven of his last seven games against top-third defenses.

Receiving yards props

Ja'Marr Chase: 74.5 (Over -111 Under -113)

DK Metcalf: 64.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Chase Over 73.5 receiving yards (4.5 stars)

Chase is also the model's pick for receiving yardage props, as it projects him to tally 93.7 yards against Pittsburgh. He's hit his receiving yardage Over in each of his last five home games with an average of 112 yards.