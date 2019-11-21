Bengals vs. Steelers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Bengals vs. Steelers football game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)
Current Records: Cincinnati 0-10; Pittsburgh 5-5
What to Know
The Cincinnati Bengals will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 6.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. Cincinnati and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati staggers in desperate for their first win of the season.
The Bengals might have drawn first blood against the Oakland Raiders last week, but it was the Oakland Raiders who got the last laugh. The Bengals came up short against Oakland, falling 17-10. A silver lining for Cincinnati was the play of RB Joe Mixon, who rushed for 86 yards and one TD on 15 carries.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh came up short against the Cleveland Browns, falling 21-7. QB Mason Rudolph just could not get things rolling his way: despite one touchdown, he threw four interceptions with only 5.02 yards per passing attempt.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bengals are worst in the league in yards allowed per game, with 425.1 on average. To make matters even worse for the Bengals, Pittsburgh enters the contest with only five rushing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the NFL. So the Cincinnati squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Steelers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bengals.
Over/Under: 39
Series History
Pittsburgh have won nine out of their last ten games against Cincinnati.
- Sep 30, 2019 - Pittsburgh 27 vs. Cincinnati 3
- Dec 30, 2018 - Pittsburgh 16 vs. Cincinnati 13
- Oct 14, 2018 - Pittsburgh 28 vs. Cincinnati 21
- Dec 04, 2017 - Pittsburgh 23 vs. Cincinnati 20
- Oct 22, 2017 - Pittsburgh 29 vs. Cincinnati 14
- Dec 18, 2016 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Cincinnati 20
- Sep 18, 2016 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Cincinnati 16
- Jan 09, 2016 - Pittsburgh 18 vs. Cincinnati 16
- Dec 13, 2015 - Pittsburgh 33 vs. Cincinnati 20
- Nov 01, 2015 - Cincinnati 16 vs. Pittsburgh 10
