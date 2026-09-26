One of the NFL's most bitter rivalries will be renewed on Sunday when the Bengals face the Steelers in a matchup between AFC North division foes.

While the two teams have shared a division since 1970, the rivalry didn't really start until 2005, when the franchises met in the playoffs for the first time. In that game, the Steelers won after Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer suffered a knee injury on the game's first offensive series. Pittsburgh defeated Cincinnati in the playoffs again in 2015 in what was one of the nastiest games in recent memory.

Another chapter in the rivalry was written last year when Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase was fined $500,000 and suspended by the NFL for one game following his altercation with Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey. Sunday will mark the first game between the two teams since the incident.

Where to watch Bengals vs. Steelers live

When: Sunday, Sept. 27 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 27 | 1 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium — Pittsburgh

Acrisure Stadium — Pittsburgh TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Bengals -3.5, O/U 42.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook

Joe knows success in Pittsburgh

Joe Burrow has historically played well in Pittsburgh. Burrow has a 4-3 record against the Steelers, including a 3-1 record at Acrisure Stadium. His only loss in Pittsburgh took place during his rookie season.

Burrow's last three games in Pittsburgh

Date Attempts/Completions Yards TD/INT Score Sept. 26, 2021 14/18 (77.8%) 172 3/1 Bengals 24, Steelers 10 Nov. 20, 2022 24/39 (61.5%) 355 4/2 Bengals 37, Steelers 30 Jan. 4, 2025 37/46 (80.4%) 277 1/1 Bengals 19, Steelers 17 Avg. per start 25/34 (73.5%) 268 3/1



Bengals firing on all cylinders

Traditionally a slow-starting team, the Bengals are 2-0 this season after edging the Buccaneers at home in Week 1 and thoroughly defeating the Texans in Houston in Week 2.

Cincinnati's success so far has been a collective effort. The Bengals' offense continues to excel behind the trio of Burrow, Chase and Tee Higgins. The offense is now being complemented by a defense that — so far — is living up to the preseason hype. The Bengals' defense (which includes offseason acquisitions Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook) currently ranks eighth in the NFL in scoring, third in rushing, and fifth in red zone efficiency. They have yet to allow a touchdown pass.

Struggling Steelers offense

While Pittsburgh's defense (especially T.J. Watt) has played well this season under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, the offense struggled mightily during the first two games of Mike McCarthy's tenure. The Steelers' offense has scored as many touchdowns (one) as the defense through two games.

Pittsburgh's offense has been held back by a struggling offensive line (especially at tackle) and a receiving corps that continues to underperform. DK Metcalf dropped several passes during Pittsburgh's first two games.

The Steelers' issues on the offensive line have prevented Pittsburgh's running game from having success. It's also led to unnecessary hits on Aaron Rodgers.

Prediction

In the past, this would be a game where the Steelers would find a way to pull out a win. While that could happen again on Sunday, there is little to suggest that Pittsburgh's offense can flip the switch against what has been one of the NFL's best defenses so far.

Pittsburgh's best chance at an upset is establishing the run with Jaylen Warren and forcing the Bengals offense (21st in red zone efficiency) to settle for field goals. The Steelers will also probably need a score on either defense or special teams.

While those things could happen, I'm taking the Bengals in a close, defensive game.

Score: Bengals 20, Steelers 17