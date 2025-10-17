CINCINNATI -- Ja'Marr Chase has been forced to catch passes from three different quarterbacks this year, and so far, that hasn't slowed him down.

The Cincinnati Bengals star receiver, who won the triple crown last season, is making history once again this year. Through three quarters against the Steelers, Chase has caught 12 passes for 109 yards. That makes Chase just the second receiver in NFL history to have a 100-yard receiving game with three different starting quarterbacks through the first seven games of a team's season.

The only other receiver to pull it off was Jimmy Smith, who accomplished the feat with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1997. (His quarterbacks were Rob Johnson, Steve Matthews and Mark Brunell.)

As for Chase, he hit the 100-yard mark with Flacco on Thursday night against the Steelers. Before hitting 100 yards, Chase opened up the scoring for the Bengals in the second quarter with a short touchdown catch.

Besides Flacco, Chase has also had a 100-yard receiving game with both Joe Burrow and Jaken Browning as his starting quarterbacks this season.

In Week 2, Burrow was the starter and although he didn't finish the game, Chase went off for 165 yards in a 31-27 win over the Jaguars. In Week 5, Browning was his starter and he finished with 110 yards in a 37-24 loss to the Lions.

The Bengals' season started with Burrow at quarterback, but after Burrow suffered a toe injury in Week 2, they were forced to turn to Browning. However, the Browning experiment only lasted three weeks before he was sent to the bench in favor of Flacco, who was brought in to save the season after Cincinnati made a trade with Cleveland.

It doesn't matter who's under center for Cincinnati, as long as they can throw a forward pass, Chase will put up big numbers with them.