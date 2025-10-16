Bengals vs. Steelers live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'

Aaron Rodgers had all day to throw on his TD pass
This stat from NFL Next Gen is interesting: Aaron Rodgers had ALL DAY to throw. The Bengals are going to have to figure out how to generate a pass rush without Trey Hendrickson.
The Pittsburgh Steelers look to widen their divisional lead -- and push their nearest competitor further away -- when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals on "Thursday Night Football."
The Steelers (4-1) have rattled off three straight wins, including a 23-9 triumph over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. Aaron Rodgers is completing 68.8% of his passes and has tossed 10 touchdowns and posted a 105.4 passer rating, the later two figures both in the top 10 in the NFL. Rodgers has used the quick, short passing game -- he has the NFL's second-fastest average time to throw and the shortest average distance downfield on passes -- effectively, and he has the added advantage of the Bengals likely being without ace pass rusher Trey Hendrickson (hip).
On the other side, Joe Flacco will make his second start for the Bengals after Cincinnati acquired him from the Browns last week. Flacco performed admirably considering he only had a few days to prepare, going 29 for 45 for 219 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6.
Still, he couldn't stop the Bengals (2-4) from losing their fourth straight, with all four losses coming in the aftermath of Joe Burrow's turf toe injury that is expected to sideline him most of the season. Flacco has a pair of terrific weapons to throw to in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but the Bengals are 31st in yards per carry and yards per game allowed. Still, given the talent on the outside and the advantage of being home on a short week, Cincinnati has a big opportunity to get back on track against a division rival.
When you give Aaron Rodgers this sort of time, you're going to be in trouble. The veteran quarterback found Jonnu Smith for a 10-yard touchdown to open the scoring in Cincinnati.
Rodgers was sharp on the drive, going three for five for 53 yards, with most of the damage coming on this 39-yarder to DK Metcalf.
After zero receptions 20+ yards downfield through four games, Metcalf had two last week and has one tonight. Something to watch moving forward tonight and beyond.
Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers have the ball first.
Joe Flacco has a 11-13 career record as starter against the Steelers (including playoffs), with all of those starts coming when he was a member of the Ravens. But one of his more memorable recent highlights against his longtime divisional foe actually came with the Colts last year, when he came in for an injured Anthony Richardson and threw two touchdown passes in a 27-24 Week 4 win over Pittsburgh.
With a win tonight, Flacco would tie Tom Brady for most quarterback wins vs. the Steelers since quarterback starts became official in 1950.
The Bengals star quarterback hasn't attended a game since injuring his toe in Week 2, but he's in the building for the team's huge Thursday night showdown against the Steelers.
Bengals corner Cam Taylor-Britt will be inactive for tonight's game against the Steelers, which is a total shocker. The coaching staff clearly hasn't been happy with him so no one would have been surprised if he had seen some reduced playing time on Thursday, but a total benching is definitely surprising.
Earlier this week, Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden was asked if he was going to stick with Taylor-Britt going forward and he gave an ominous answer. "We're always challenging everyone to be better. We have to coach better, he has to be better."
Golden apparently became extremely frustrated with Taylor-Britt after the Packers converted a key third-and-9 during the fourth quarter of their 27-18 win over the Bengals.
According to Golden, Taylor-Britt was supposed to be helping with a double-team on Packers receiver Matthew Golden, but he was nowhere to be found.
The Bengals haven't been afraid to ruffle feathers this week. This move comes after linebacker Logan Wilson was also benched earlier this week.
With Taylor-Britt on the bench, it's certainly possible the Bengals could look to trade him before the Nov. 4 deadline.
The Steelers will have DeShon Elliott active tonight. He did not travel with the team to Cincinnati on Wednesday (personal), but he joined the team this afternoon and is good to go, a big boost for Pittsburgh's secondary.
Here are the Steelers' inactives:
The Bengals ruled out Trey Hendrickson with a hip injury, meaning they will be the player who leads their team in sacks (four) and pressures (23). No one else on the team has more than two sacks or 15 pressures.
Cincinnati will also be shorthanded at tight end with Tanner Hudson ruled out and Mike Gesicki (pectoral) on IR. Noah Fant and Drew Sample will be in line for more snaps.
But the biggest news is not only the benching but the complete inactivation of cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who is a healthy scratch.
Here are all of Cincinnati's inactives: