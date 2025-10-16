Bengals vs. Steelers live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'

The Pittsburgh Steelers look to widen their divisional lead -- and push their nearest competitor further away -- when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals on "Thursday Night Football."

The Steelers (4-1) have rattled off three straight wins, including a 23-9 triumph over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. Aaron Rodgers is completing 68.8% of his passes and has tossed 10 touchdowns and posted a 105.4 passer rating, the later two figures both in the top 10 in the NFL. Rodgers has used the quick, short passing game -- he has the NFL's second-fastest average time to throw and the shortest average distance downfield on passes -- effectively, and he has the added advantage of the Bengals likely being without ace pass rusher Trey Hendrickson (hip).

On the other side, Joe Flacco will make his second start for the Bengals after Cincinnati acquired him from the Browns last week. Flacco performed admirably considering he only had a few days to prepare, going 29 for 45 for 219 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6.

Still, he couldn't stop the Bengals (2-4) from losing their fourth straight, with all four losses coming in the aftermath of Joe Burrow's turf toe injury that is expected to sideline him most of the season. Flacco has a pair of terrific weapons to throw to in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but the Bengals are 31st in yards per carry and yards per game allowed. Still, given the talent on the outside and the advantage of being home on a short week, Cincinnati has a big opportunity to get back on track against a division rival.

