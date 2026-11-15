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Bengals vs. Steelers live updates: Cincinnati and Pittsburgh battle for AFC North lead

Keep up with all the biggest developments from a Week 10 game as the Bengals and Steelers bring four-game win streaks into a divisional battle

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In the Week 10 edition of "Sunday Night Football," the Cincinnati Bengals play host to the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cincinnati enters this game winners of four straight, with the offense having scored at least 30 points in each of those four games. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have been rolling, and it's been nearly impossible for opposing defenses to stop them from dominating through the air. The defense is also improved this season, largely thanks to the addition of Dexter Lawrence.

Pittsburgh comes in with a 6-2 record that matches that of Cincinnati, and also coming off four consecutive victories. The Steelers have combined a powerful run game with an efficient passing attack and a defense that is completely shutting off the run and rushing the passer at a high level. Jaylen Warren has been the star, leading the NFL at 5.9 yards per carry.

Which of these two teams will make it five wins in a row? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

How to watch Bengals vs. Steelers live

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The Joe Burrow Show

Burrow is playing at an MVP level. He's leading the league in completion percentage, touchdowns, yards per game, passer rating and success rate. Over the last month, he is completing 77% of his passes at an average of 8.7 yards per attempt, with 16 touchdown passes, three interceptions and two rushing touchdowns. The Steelers are ninth in the NFL in net yards per attempt allowed, so he should get a good test tonight.

Jared Dubin
November 16, 2026, 12:50 AM
Nov. 15, 2026, 7:50 pm EST
 
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The Jaylen Warren Show

Warren has been a star this season, leading the NFL with a 5.9 yards-per-carry average. He has over 100 rushing yards in two of his three last games and four of his last six, and he has continued to roll even with Rico Dowdle back in the lineup. The Bengals have given up 5.0 yards per carry this season, so it could be a big night for Warren once again.

Jared Dubin
November 16, 2026, 12:25 AM
Nov. 15, 2026, 7:25 pm EST
 
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Steelers inactives

Jared Dubin
November 16, 2026, 12:01 AM
Nov. 15, 2026, 7:01 pm EST
 
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Bengals inactives

Jared Dubin
November 15, 2026, 11:55 PM
Nov. 15, 2026, 6:55 pm EST
 
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Deshon Elliott update

Jared Dubin
November 15, 2026, 11:41 PM
Nov. 15, 2026, 6:41 pm EST
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