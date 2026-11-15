Bengals vs. Steelers live updates: Cincinnati and Pittsburgh battle for AFC North lead

In the Week 10 edition of "Sunday Night Football," the Cincinnati Bengals play host to the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cincinnati enters this game winners of four straight, with the offense having scored at least 30 points in each of those four games. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have been rolling, and it's been nearly impossible for opposing defenses to stop them from dominating through the air. The defense is also improved this season, largely thanks to the addition of Dexter Lawrence.

Pittsburgh comes in with a 6-2 record that matches that of Cincinnati, and also coming off four consecutive victories. The Steelers have combined a powerful run game with an efficient passing attack and a defense that is completely shutting off the run and rushing the passer at a high level. Jaylen Warren has been the star, leading the NFL at 5.9 yards per carry.

Which of these two teams will make it five wins in a row? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

How to watch Bengals vs. Steelers live