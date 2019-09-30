Bengals vs. Steelers odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from proven model on 79-53 run

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have had many battles for the AFC North title. On Monday Night Football, they'll fight to see who leaves Heinz Field still winless after four games. Their heated rivalry renews in a prime-time showdown, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Bengals rookie coach Zac Taylor seeks his first career victory following a 21-17 loss to the Bills last week, while Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph will make his second career start while filling in for the injured Ben Roethlisberger (elbow). His first effort came up short as the Steelers (0-3) fell 24-20 the 49ers in Week 3. The Bengals (0-3) haven't won in Pittsburgh since 2015. Pittsburgh is a 3.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 45 in the latest Steelers vs. Bengals odds. Before finalizing your Bengals vs. Steelers picks, see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has absolutely nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 4 of the 2019 NFL season on a strong 17-10 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a 79-53 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 3, it was all over the Saints (+5) without Drew Brees covering against the Seahawks and Daniel Jones leading the Giants (+5) to the cover against the Bucs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Steelers vs. Bengals on Monday Night Football. We can tell you it is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner told the media that the coaching staff was impressed with Rudolph's NFL debut as a starter, but they'll encourage the second-year quarterback to be more aggressive on Monday night. Fichtner noted that, aside from his touchdown passes and several other attempts, most of Rudolph's passes were thrown near the line of scrimmage. The coordinator said the staff also will call more plays that give Rudolph an opportunity to make plays downfield.

Entering Week 4, the Steelers have the league's No. 5-rated defense, allowing 442 yards and 28.3 points per game. The also are tied for second in the league in turnover differential at plus-three after forcing five against the 49ers. Rookie linebacker Devin Bush is tied for the team lead with 28 tackles.

Even so, Pittsburgh is far from a sure thing to cover the Bengals vs. Steelers spread against a Cincinnati club that is similarly hungry for its first win of the season.

The Bengals have two close losses sandwiched around a blowout defeat to the 49ers. They fell 21-17 on the road to the Bills last week. But similar to their 21-20 Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, they showed poise after falling behind early and nearly pulled the upset. They overcame a 14-0 halftime deficit to take a 17-14 lead on a 43-yard field goal from Randy Bullock in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo responded with a 71-yard drive and scored a go-ahead touchdown with 1:50 left before the Bengals saw their final drive end in a turnover. Cincinnati scored touchdowns on both of its trips to the red zone. Dalton threw for 250 yards and had a rushing touchdown to go along with a one-yard TD pass to Joe Mixon.

So who wins Bengals vs. Steelers on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Steelers vs. Bengals spread to jump on Monday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.