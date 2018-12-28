Bengals vs. Steelers odds, line: Picks, predictions from expert who's 6-0 on Cincinnati games

The Pittsburgh Steelers try to save their season when they host the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 (Sunday, 4 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV). To make the playoffs, Pittsburgh (8-6-1) must defeat the Bengals and hope the Browns upset the Ravens in Baltimore. Cincinnati, which has dropped seven of nine after a 4-1 start, will again go with backup quarterback Jeff Driskel for the injured Andy Dalton. Bookmakers list Pittsburgh as a 14.5-point favorite, with the over-under for total points set at 45.5 in the latest Steelers vs. Bengals odds. Before you make any Steelers vs. Bengals picks and predictions, see what SportsLine's Mike "Top Dog" Tierney has to say.

Tierney knows the Steelers are better than their record and have been victimized by bad luck and poor officiating. They rank fifth in yards per play (6.2) and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is coming off a sterling performance in New Orleans, where he threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Antonio Brown, who had five catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting with Cincinnati, seems likely to explode again after going off for 14 catches, 185 yards and two scores last week.

The Steelers have beaten Cincinnati seven straight times and do not want to let this game come down to a ref's call or late-game miscue.

Cincinnati has covered three straight games overall and four of its last five road contests thanks in large part to running back Joe Mixon, who leads the AFC with 1,063 rushing yards. He's averaging 4.7 yards per carry with nine touchdowns. Driskel has played better than most expected, accounting for eight touchdowns and three turnovers in relief of Dalton (thumb).

Five of the last six meetings in this bitter rivalry have been decided by one score or less. In Week 6, Cincy was extremely competitive with the Steelers, losing 28-21 as Mixon averaged 5.8 yards per carry and scored a touchdown.

