The Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6) and Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) will square off in an important AFC North matchup on Saturday that is loaded with NFL playoff picture implications. The Bengals need to win this games and have the Dolphins and Broncos lose in Week 18 to clinch a playoff spot. The Steelers already earned a playoff spot, but are battling for seeding. Pittsburgh has dropped three straight games, falling 29-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas. Meanwhile, the Bengals are on a four-game win streak.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is set for 8 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a two-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Steelers odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.





Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Bengals vs. Steelers:

Bengals vs. Steelers spread: Cincinnati -2

Bengals vs. Steelers over/under: 48 points

Bengals vs. Steelers money line: Cincinnati -132, Pittsburgh +112

CIN: Bengals are 10-6 against the spread this season

PIT: Steelers are 10-6 against the spread this season

Bengals vs. Steelers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Bengals can cover

Quarterback Joe Burrow has been on fire all season long. Burrow ranks first in the NFL in passing yards (4,641) and passing touchdowns (42), while rankings second in QBR (76.7). He's had eight straight games with at least three passing touchdowns.

Receiver Ja'Marr Chase is an explosive playmaker for the Bengals. The LSU product leads the league in catches (117), receiving yards (1,612), and receiving touchdowns (16). He's had 80-plus yards in five straight outings. Receiver Tee Higgins (questionable, ankle/knee) is another dynamic weapon. This year, he has 858 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

Why the Steelers can cover

Receiver George Pickens contributes consistently in the passing game. Pickens thrives in contested catch situations. The Georgia product has 58 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

The Steelers are 11th in the NFL in total defense (327.5) and seventh in both run defense (100.6) and scoring defense (20.5). Linebacker T.J. Watt is a force on that side. Watt is tied for fourth in the league in sacks (11.5) and first in forced fumbles (6) with 40 solo tackles. He has a sack in eight games this campaign.

How to make Bengals vs. Steelers picks

The model is leaning Over the point total.

