Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt started 2022 with six tackles, a sack and an interception in Pittsburgh's season-opening win against the Cincinnati Bengals. He'll be back on the field for the Week 11 matchup between these two teams on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+ after a pectoral injury kept him out of action for eight weeks. Watt led the Steelers' defense in a dominant 20-10 win over New Orleans last week, but the Bengals have produced 1,230 yards of total offense over the last three games.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Steelers vs. Bengals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 39.5.

How to watch Steelers vs. Bengals

Bengals vs. Steelers date: Sunday, Nov. 20

Bengals vs. Steelers time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Steelers TV channel: CBS

Week 10 NFL picks for Bengals vs. Steelers

For Bengals vs. Steelers, the model is predicting that Pittsburgh covers the spread. Over the last three seasons, the Steelers are 2-1 straight-up and against the spread at home against the Bengals. Pittsburgh's defense also played with renewed confidence against the Saints last week with Watt back on the field and held New Orleans to just 186 total yards of offense.

Last week against Carolina, the Bengals didn't need much from the passing game, as running back Joe Mixon had one of the best performances of his career. However, against Cleveland the week before, quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked five times in a 32-13 loss to the Browns. Despite Cincinnati's offseason upgrades to its offensive line, the Bengals continue to struggle in pass protection and have the fifth-highest adjusted sack rate in the NFL at 9.1%. The Steelers' defensive front has shown signs of life over its last two games, and the model projects that will help Pittsburgh keep the score close right down to the wire.

