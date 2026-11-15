The 10th Sunday of the 2026 NFL regular season will conclude with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals battling for first place in the AFC North division.

Pittsburgh (6-2) currently leads the North by virtue of its Week 5 win over Cincinnati (6-2). The Steelers have won seven of the last nine games between the two teams dating back to the start of the 2022 season. The second of those two losses occurred the last time these two teams played in Cincinnati. Last October, Cincinnati won a 33-31 shootout. The Steelers won the rematch a month later in Pittsburgh.

Here's how you can follow the action in real time. We've also included a breakdown and a prediction for Sunday night's showdown.

Where to watch Bengals vs. Steelers live

Bengals vs. Steelers: Need to know

Last time we met

The Steelers sealed a 30-27 win when Derrick Harmon strip-sacked Joe Burrow on the Bengals' final series. Cincinnati was in field goal range when the turnover occurred.

Jaylen Warren was the catalyst for Pittsburgh's win. The fifth-year veteran rushed for 127 yards on 17 carries and caught three passes for 49 yards. Warren's success helped open things up for Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Rodgers was able to top Burrow, who threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns.

Red hot teams

Both Pittsburgh and Cincinnati come into this game with four-game winning streaks. The Steelers went into their Week 9 bye with a 27-6 win over the Browns. Cincinnati is coming off a 34-27 win over the Falcons in Madrid, Spain.

It'll be interesting to see how much the previous week will impact Sunday night's game. The Bengals may still be feeling the effects of traveling overseas. The Steelers, meanwhile, are rested and might be getting back some key players who have missed time with injuries. One of those players is Harmon, who has missed time with a foot injury.

Reasons for success

Pittsburgh's success has been powered by Warren (and, to a lesser degree, fellow running back Rico Dowdle, who has played well in a complementary role since returning from his injury in Week 6) and a defense that hasn't allowed a touchdown in seven quarters. Pittsburgh is once again getting high-level play from T.J. Watt, who has already eclipsed his 2025 sack tally.

Cincinnati's current winning streak has largely been the byproduct of Burrow (who leads the NFL in completion percentage and touchdown passes) and his success throwing to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Bengals have also received solid play from a defense that is getting big contributions from offseason acquisitions Dexter Lawrence and Boye Mafe.

Prediction, pick

This game will come down to two things: Pittsburgh's ability to throw the ball (which would in turn help open things up for the running game) and Cincinnati's ability to keep Burrow clean, which has at times been an issue against the Steelers.

The Bengals want to make this a shootout, while the Steelers will want to play keep-away while keeping Burrow and Co. on the sideline. While Pittsburgh's plan can in theory work, its lack of depth at the receiver position might come back to haunt them on Sunday night.

In close matchups like this, special teams can often make the difference. If that ends up being the case in this game, the Bengals have the advantage in Evan McPherson, who has not missed a field goal or an extra point this season. Conversely, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has already missed field goals this season. Pick: Bengals 23, Steelers 20