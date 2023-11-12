Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will try to stay on a roll in Week 10 when they host C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans on CBS and Paramount+. The Bengals are riding a four-game winning streak and are coming off a 24-18 win against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, Stroud is coming off of his best performance of the season, throwing for 470 yards with five touchdowns in a 39-37 upset win against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati is 1 p.m. ET. The Bengals are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Bengals vs. Texans odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 47.

How to watch Texans vs. Bengals

Bengals vs. Texans date: Sunday, Nov. 12

Bengals vs. Texans time: 1 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Texans TV channel: CBS

Week 10 NFL picks for Texans vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Bengals vs. Texans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Bengals vs. Texans, the model is picking Cincinnati to cover the spread. Stroud and the Texans are coming off of an impressive road win, and they are about to go up against their toughest opponent since they faced the Ravens in Week 1. They could be missing several players, however, as a whopping 23 players were listed on the injury report on Wednesday.

A plethora of injuries would make life difficult on the road against a surging Bengals team whose defense has stymied the Bills, 49ers and Seahawks. In addition to the Bengals clicking on both sides of the ball, and Burrow being on a tear, they have also covered in each of their four wins.

