The Cincinnati Bengals (5-8) will try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when they face the Tennessee Titans (3-10) in a road game on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati bounced back from a three-game losing streak with a 27-20 win at Dallas last week, but it still needs wins in its final four games to have a realistic chance of making the playoffs. Tennessee has dropped four of its last five games and has already been eliminated from playoff contention. The Titans are coming off a 10-6 loss to Jacksonville last week in a matchup between the two worst teams in the AFC South.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The Bengals are favored by 5 points in the latest Titans vs. Bengals odds, while the over/under is 46.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Bengals vs. Titans picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Titans vs. Bengals spread: Bengals -5

Titans vs. Bengals over/under: 46.5 points

Titans vs. Bengals money line: Bengals -236, Titans +194

Titans vs. Bengals picks:

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee failed to reach double digits for the first time this season in last week's loss after scoring 19 points in a loss to Washington two weeks ago. The Titans are also just several weeks removed from their 32-27 win at Houston in Week 12, as quarterback Will Levis completed 18 of 24 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Levis finished with 212 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions against Washington.

Sixth-year running back Tony Pollard (questionable, ankle) leads Tennessee's rushing attack with 937 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley has put together a strong campaign as well, catching 50 passes for a team-high 738 yards and three touchdowns. Cincinnati has lost four of its last six games and is on a short week after playing on Monday night.

Why the Bengals can cover

Cincinnati suffered three straight close losses to the Ravens, Chargers and Steelers, but the Bengals bounced back with a 27-20 win at Dallas on Monday. They covered the spread as 4.5-point favorites in that contest, as quarterback Joe Burrow completed 33 of 44 passes for 369 yards and three touchdowns. Burrow has gone over 300 passing yards in four straight outings, racking up 13 total touchdowns during that stretch.

Running back Chase Brown has surpassed 55 rushing yards in three straight games, so Tennessee's offense lacks the firepower to keep pace in this matchup. Cincinnati has won five of the last seven meetings between these teams, covering the spread in six of those games. The Bengals have also covered in six of their last seven road games.

How to make Titans vs. Bengals picks

The model has simulated Bengals vs. Titans 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Cincinnati on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?