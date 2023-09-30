The Tennessee Titans (1-2) return home in Week 4 to host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) on Sunday. The Titans are coming off an embarrassing 27-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns where they were only able to muster 94 total yards of offense. The Bengals are looking to build off a hard-fought 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The Bengals are 0-2-1 and the Titans are 2-1 against the spread in 2023.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium. Cincinnati is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Bengals vs. Titans odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 41. Before making any Titans vs. Bengals picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bengals vs. Titans. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bengals vs. Titans:

Bengals vs. Titans spread: Bengals -2.5

Bengals vs. Titans over/under: 41points

Bengals vs. Titans money line: Bengals -148, Titans +125

Bengals vs. Titans live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Bengals can cover

The Bengals are facing one of the league's best running backs in Derrick Henry, but as we've learned through three weeks, the Titans also have one of the NFL's worst offensive lines. Cincinnati has struggled mightily against the run in 2023, allowing an average of 151.7 yards per game (third worst in the NFL). Having an advantage at the line of scrimmage could pay huge dividends for the Bengals in this game.

Cincinnati also has the vastly superior quarterback in this matchup. Burrow hasn't been as impactful this season as he has in the past, largely due to a significant calf injury he suffered in training camp. Still, he gives the Bengals a decided advantage in this AFC tilt at the most important position on the field. See which team to pick here.

Why the Titans can cover

History has proven that the Titans are a force under Mike Vrabel when Vegas instills them as home underdogs. In Week 2, Tennessee was a 3-point underdog against the Los Angeles Chargers and won that game outright, 27-24 in overtime. The Titans are also coming off a blowout loss to the Browns in Week 3, so motivation should be high.

Despite their struggles this season, the Titans remain one of the league's best when it comes to defending the run. Through three games, Tennessee is allowing 69.3 rushing yards per game, a top-five mark in the NFL. See which team to pick here.

