The Tennessee Titans (1-2) and Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) will both be trying to get back to the .500 mark when they meet on Sunday afternoon. The Titans are coming off a 27-3 loss at Cleveland, while the Bengals picked up their first win of the season against the Rams. Cincinnati has won five of the last six meetings between these teams, including a 20-16 road win last November. Their previous matchup came in January 2022 when the Titans blew the AFC's No. 1 seed during Cincinnati's trip to the Super Bowl.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium. Cincinnati is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Bengals vs. Titans odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 41. Before making any Titans vs. Bengals picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 167-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 21-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bengals vs. Titans and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 4 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bengals vs. Titans:

Bengals vs. Titans spread: Bengals -2.5

Bengals vs. Titans over/under: 41 points

Bengals vs. Titans money line: Bengals -148, Titans +125

Bengals vs. Titans picks: See picks at SportsLine

Bengals vs. Titans live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Bengals can cover

Cincinnati has dominated Tennessee in recent years, covering the spread in six consecutive games. The Bengals have also covered in five straight road games in Nashville, while the Titans have only covered once in their last five home games. Tennessee has lost nine of its last 10 games overall and was held to its fewest yards in a game in 49 years last week.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for a season-high 259 yards in a 19-16 win over the Rams after entering the contest as a game-time decision, connecting with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase 12 times for 141 yards. Burrow has only been sacked five times through the first three games of the season, while Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been sacked 13 times. Cincinnati has won five straight games against AFC South opponents, and the Bengals have won 11 of their last 14 games overall. See which team to pick here.

Why the Titans can cover

History has proven that the Titans are a force under Mike Vrabel when Vegas instills them as home underdogs. In Week 2, Tennessee was a 3-point underdog against the Los Angeles Chargers and won that game outright, 27-24 in overtime. The Titans are also coming off a blowout loss to the Browns in Week 3, so motivation should be high.

Despite their struggles this season, the Titans remain one of the league's best when it comes to defending the run. Through three games, Tennessee is allowing 69.3 rushing yards per game, a top-five mark in the NFL. See which team to pick here.

How to make Titans vs. Bengals picks

The model has simulated Bengals vs. Titans 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's Titans vs. Bengals pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bengals vs. Titans on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Buccaneers vs. Saints spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 167-117 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.