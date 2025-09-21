AFC North meets NFC North as the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 NFL action on Paramount+. The Bengals sit atop their division thanks to a 2-0 start, but must now navigate the next three months without starting quarterback Joe Burrow (toe). The host Vikings are 1-1 on the season after a 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, and will now have Carson Wentz starting after rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy went down with an ankle injury.

Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Minnesota is a 3-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Vikings odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 42. The Vikings are -162 money line favorites (risk $162 to win $100), while the Bengals are +136 underdogs. Before making any Vikings vs. Bengals picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model. Be sure to watch this game on CBS and Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

Click here to bet Bengals vs. Vikings at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Where to watch Bengals vs. Vikings on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 21

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Vikings vs. Bengals betting preview

Odds: Vikings -3, over/under 42

Cincinnati was down at halftime, 17-10, following Burrow's exit, but backup Jake Browning rallied for 241 yards and a passing touchdown to Tee Higgins. Browning also ran in the final score with 18 second left to complete the come-from-behind victory. The shadow on the backup's late-game heroics is that he also threw three interceptions, and he is about to face a Vikings defense that is only allowing 153 passing yards to start the season.



Meanwhile, Minnesota was held to two field goals in Week 2, and McCarthy -- who reportedly played hurt -- threw for 158 yards with two interceptions. The Vikings will now turn to Wentz, who completed 12-of-19 passes for 118 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in three appearances for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024.

Click here to bet Vikings vs. Bengals at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Model's Bengals vs. Vikings predictions, picks

Sunday's game will likely be a battle for ball control with both teams featuring backup QBs, even with top-tier receivers in Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. This was evident as the over/under for Sunday's matchup dropped from 47.5 to 42 following news that both Burrow and McCarthy will miss Week 3. The last two meetings between these teams ended in 27-24 overtime wins for the Bengals, but the model is leaning on the Brian Flores-coached Vikings defense to frustrate Browning on the road. The SportsLine model projects Minnesota will cover the spread in 53% of simulations.

Want more Week 3 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 3 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.