The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Washington Football Team at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. Washington is 2-7 overall and 2-3 at home, while the Bengals are 2-6-1 overall and 0-4-1 on the road. Washington is favored by one point in the latest Washington vs. Cincinnati odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 46.5.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Cincinnati vs. Cincinnati:

Washington vs. Cincinnati spread: Washington -1

Washington vs. Cincinnati over-under: 46.5 points

Washington vs. Cincinnati money line: Washington -125, Cincinnati 105

Latest Odds: Bengals +1 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Washington Football Team

Washington lost 30-27 to the Detroit Lions this past Sunday. Antonio Gibson punched in two rushing touchdowns. He is aiming for his third game in row at home and fourth in row overall with a rushing TD. Gibson leads all rookies with seven rushing TDs. J.D, McKissic had seven receptions and his first rushing TD of season last week. He has six-plus receptions in five of his past six games. McKissic ranks third among running backs with a career-high 41 catches this season.

Alex Smith set career-highs in completions (38) and passing yards (390) last week and has 300-plus passing yards in consecutive games for the first time in his career. Terry McLaurin had seven receptions for a team-high 95 receiving yards last week. He is one of three wide receivers with six games of seven-plus receptions this season. Chase Young leads all rookies with 3.5 sacks. Kendall Fuller has three INTs in four home games.

What you need to know about the Bengals

Meanwhile, the Bengals suffered a 36-10 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers and have lost four of their past five games. Cincinnati was down 29-7 at the end of the third quarter. The Bengals lost to the Steelers for the 11th consecutive time. Joe Burrow was sacked four times and passed for 213 yards and one TD. Cincinnati was 0-for-13 on third downs.

Joe Mixon, who has not played since Week 6 because of a foot injury, will be out again this week. Giovani Bernard has a TD in three of his past four games. He has 75-plus scrimmage yards in two of his past three. The Bengals have allowed the third most passing touchdowns in the league, having given up 21 on the season. Cincinnati has won three of the past four meetings with Washington. They have not lost to Washington since 1991.

