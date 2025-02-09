Without saying it, it appears that Tee Higgins is bracing himself for a possible breakup with the only NFL team he has been part of so far.

Higgins, who played the 2024 season under the franchise tag, is slated to become a free agent next month unless he and the Bengals come to terms on a new contract, something they were unable to do last offseason. While anything can happen, it appears that Higgins is indeed preparing for life after Cincinnati.

"We all want to keep the core pieces what it is, even with Mike Gesicki," Higgins told Fox's Cincinnati affiliate. "That's a core piece as well. Obviously, we want to build something here in Cincy, but, you know, it's not in my hands right now. I've gotta do what I need to do. If that's go to another team, that's what happens."

Tee Higgins CIN • WR • #5 TAR 109 REC 73 REC YDs 911 REC TD 10 FL 1 View Profile

Despite quarterback Joe Burrow's ongoing public pressure, it doesn't appear that the Bengals are going to re-sign several of their star players, a list that includes Higgins and pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who is entering the final year of his contract (Hendrickson has publicly lobbied for a re-worked contract). The Bengals will likely re-sign wideout Ja'Marr Chase, who this past season became the fifth wideout since the merger to lead the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches.

The Bengals are notorious with being tough negotiators. They traded Carson Palmer after the two sides had a nasty public feud back in 2011. The Bengals let safety Jessie Bates III walk in free agency two years ago, and now, it appears that they will possibly lose Higgins this offseason.

"Right now, I'm just trying to stay away from it, clear my head, get away from the game for a few weeks," Higgins said when asked about his current mindset. "Obviously in March, that's when things will start to ramp up with free agency. Obviously, I would love to be here in Cincinnati. I love it here, I love the fans, the coaching staff, everybody in the building, but it's not in my control."