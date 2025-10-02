The Bengals were hoping for a better year after missing the playoffs in 2024 despite a full season with a healthy Joe Burrow. It was just the third time in his five NFL seasons that he's played in every game for Cincinnati. But things only got worse for fans when Burrow went down in Week 2 with a turf toe injury that will keep him out at least three months.

After Burrow went down in the second quarter of their Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, backup QB Jake Browning took over and has remained the starter.

Browning and the Cincy offense struggled the last two weeks, losing 48-10 to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 and 28-3 to the Denver Broncos in Week 4. The QB has 506 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions so far this year.

Despite the struggles, coach Zach Taylor is confident that Browning can have success as their offensive leader.

"I've got a ton of confidence in Jake," Taylor said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I'm unwavering in that. I've seen the best of Jake. I know that we can do a great job supporting him to where he can go win games for us. So, I feel extremely confident in Jake Browning."

Browning's 66.6 passer rating is the third-worst in the league, only behind Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (60.3), who was benched, and Tennessee Titans rookie Cam Ward.

The Bengals' problems go far beyond Browning and Taylor says they need to address the team from top to bottom.

"It's not an evaluation of Jake Browning. It's an evaluation of all of us on offense," Taylor said on the lack of production the last two weeks. "We all have to do our part to put ourselves in the best position possible to go score points, and that's me giving Jake everything he needs, giving the linemen everything they need. Really, first and foremost as the head coach, it's not a reflection on one player. It's on me. And so I've got to get ourselves in a better position to be able to go."

When Browning took over for Burrow in 2023, he went 4–3, appearing in nine games total, with a 70.4 completion percentage, 1,936 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Now, two games in, and he's nearly reached his 2023 mark for picks.

While Taylor has confidence in Browning down the stretch, if his performance continues to lack, the coach will be forced to re-evaluate his decision. Some options are the other quarterbacks on their depth chart -- current backup Brett Rypien and Sean Clifford and Mike White, who are on the practice squad.

They could also find help elsewhere. Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson was benched by the New York Giants and is one player to watch ahead of the trade deadline. Giants quarterback Jameis Winston and Falcons QB Kirk Cousins are two other options they could explore.

The Bengals are set to play the Detroit Lions this week and a difficult opponent, even with their defensive injuries, could mean even more of the Bengals' offensive issues getting exposed.