Benjamin Watson reportedly returns to New Orleans Saints to play with Drew Brees

The Saints have addressed their tight end need. Sort of.

With the team looking to add a tight end to its ranks, New Orleans has signed Benjamin Watson to a one-year deal. Watson played three seasons with the Saints, with his third year being the best receiving-wise of his career. He caught 74 passes for 825 yards -- both career highs -- and six touchdowns, which was tied for a career high. Now, he reunites with Drew Brees on a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

After he left the Saints, Watson signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a two-year, $7 million deal. He missed all of 2016 with a torn Achilles before returning in 2017 to catch 61 passes for 522 yards and four touchdowns.

Watson will likely play a supplementary role to Coby Fleener and Josh Hill for the Saints, but he brings welcome depth to the position. ESPN's Mike Triplett reported in January that Fleener might not make the roster with his current contract, calling it "highly unlikely," which would open the position up. Hill is still Brees's favorite last-resort target.

Watson showed that even in his 13th season (14th including the lost season) and at 37 years old, he still has some gas left in the tank. The Saints may still target tight ends in the draft, particularly if they can't make headway regarding Fleener's $6.3 million salary, but this can give them at least some peace of mind. Watson also brings an unquestionable leadership to the team, as he is one of the NFL's more outspoken players.

It's a bit of a consolation prize after losing out to the Packers for Jimmy Graham, but the Saints love the tight end position. If they can carry more on the roster heading into training camp, rest assured they will.