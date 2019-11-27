Best 2019 Thanksgiving Day football picks: NFL, college best bets, and 4-team parlay

Thanksgiving and football have been intertwined for decades, and this year is no exception. The 2019 NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule features three games: Bears vs. Lions (+3.5) at 12:30 p.m. ET, Bills vs. Cowboys (-6.5) at 4:30 p.m. ET and Saints vs. Falcons (+7) at 8:20 p.m. ET. The 2019 college football Thanksgiving Day schedule has just one FBS matchup as the Mississippi State Bulldogs host the Ole Miss Rebels (+2.5) in the 2019 Egg Bowl. If you're looking for Thanksgiving Day betting advice and NFL expert picks, be sure to see the best bets and four-team parlay from the top experts at SportsLine.

They're going big on all four, using their top experts to put together a bold four-team parlay that could pay out a strong 10-1. If you risk $100, it would return $1,000. If you go big, this parlay could lead to a huge holiday windfall. Head to SportsLine right now to see their four-team parlay.

To pull this off, SportsLine is utilizing its top experts to make NFL picks and college football picks in the areas they know best. It's an All-Star cast of football experts that includes some of the top handicapping experts in the nation.

SuperContest guru R.J. White (25-12 on Bears picks against the spread) has made the call on Bears vs. Lions, while veteran handicapper Mike Tierney (13-7 on Dallas picks) is locked in on Cowboys vs. Bills. Former collegiate running back Emory Hunt (10-1 on Atlanta picks) has a confident play for Saints vs. Falcons, while top college football handicapper Barrett Sallee (3-0 on Ole Miss picks) is all over Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl 2019.

One part of the 2019 Thanksgiving Day football parlay we'll give away: Hunt is backing the Saints (-7) to cover the spread against the Falcons in the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff that wraps up the Thanksgiving Day NFL 2019 schedule.

Atlanta stunned the NFL by going to the Superdome and beating the Saints by 17 three weeks ago. Overall, the Falcons have won two of their last three after starting the season 1-7. Hunt isn't buying the turnaround, however, and says there's plenty of value in this NFC South rematch between a New Orleans squad looking to improve its standing in the NFL Playoff picture against an Atlanta team that is already thinking about 2020.

"Atlanta was able to post a convincing victory in New Orleans two weeks ago," Hunt told SportsLine. "But the Falcons still are struggling to run the ball. Offensively, the Saints seem to have recovered well from that humbling setback against their hated rival and will be coming into this rematch with revenge on their minds."

Another SportsLine expert has identified a key injury that will be a huge x-factor in which side you should be all over in a different Thanksgiving Day football game. Find out which team it is, and everything else you need to know to complete your parlay selections, over at SportsLine.

So what are the four 2019 Thanksgiving Day football picks that the top experts at SportsLine are confident could return a massive 10-1 payout if you parlay them together? Visit SportsLine now to see which team is going to get a huge boost because of a key injury, and which other Thanksgiving Day football lines are way off, all from proven experts with a history of crushing their football picks.