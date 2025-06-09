The 2025 NFL offseason isn't over yet. In fact, in some ways, it's just getting started. Splashy veteran additions, whether via trade or free agency, are finally hitting the field with new teams. First-time head coaches and incoming rookies are settling into their own new gigs, hoping to carve out winning habits this spring.

With minicamps and training camps around the corner, however, we at least have some sense of how all 32 teams will look come September. A few more blockbuster deals may yet arrive. A slew of intense camp battles are sure to unfold. Most starting lineups are pretty much established, though, which means it's a fair time to review the offseason's biggest moves.

We'll start with the NFC, home of the reigning Super Bowl champions, plus plenty of aspiring title contenders like the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders. Which signings, trades, draft picks and staffing changes register as the best of the best across the conference? Here are our favorite picks for each team as we head into the summer:

Their offseason may be defined by the shadow of Kirk Cousins, who went from big-ticket prize to costly outcast before any of us could say "Michael Penix." On the other side of the ball, however, Walker registers as the total package for Raheem Morris' defense. The fact he'll be joined by fellow rookie James Pearce Jr. in the Falcons' remade pass rushing corps is just a bonus.





Questions remain about the ceiling of an offense led by Kyler Murray, but there should be no questioning Jonathan Gannon's defensive front now. The rookie Nolen is a potential game-wrecker for the Cardinals' remade interior, and his entering the NFL alongside more proven additions like Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson should only help. Arizona might finally win in the trenches.

Carolina Panthers: Signing Tre'von Moehrig

One of the prizes of Carolina's free agency, Moehrig feels like a safe projection, given his steady patrolling for the Las Vegas Raiders. His presence should help stabilize the back end. We can't help but wonder if this is also a quiet indictment of the Panthers' efforts to support Bryce Young, though. They're betting a lot on young pass catchers to help the quarterback make a big leap.

Chicago Bears: Hiring Ben Johnson

The Bears' offensive line investments are a close second here; Joe Thuney and Drew Dalman arriving to take over the interior could do wonders for Caleb Williams' pocket poise. Johnson is the big fish, though, and his endeavor to both unlock Williams' backyard-style playmaking while keeping the former No. 1 pick in check will be paramount to Chicago's dreams of a true turnaround.

George Pickens is a signature Jerry Jones splash, and he may well take the Cowboys' passing attack to new heights opposite CeeDee Lamb. Whereas he's more of a volatile swing, however, Booker feels like the kind of smart but unsexy investment that could really keep Dak Prescott upright. If he holds up as a Day 1 guard, Brian Schottenheimer might have this team back in the playoff mix.

Detroit Lions: Signing D.J. Reed

You could make an argument for the promotion of Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator; the former NFL linebacker is well regarded as he takes over for the departed Aaron Glenn. But that's partially because he's got a proven cover man in Reed, whose arrival from the New York Jets should offset Carlton Davis' exit, easing the burdens of youngsters like Terrion Arnold.

There's no denying the fun factor of the Packers waiting until the draft was in Green Bay to break a more-than-20-year streak of forgoing first-round wide receiver picks. Golden's addition is also just a smart play after Jordan Love's pass catching corps was almost entirely depleted by injuries in 2024. Fellow rookie Savion Williams should also give the club added depth and versatility there.

Los Angeles Rams: Signing Davante Adams

The Rams will need to figure out a long-term quarterback plan someday. Until then, you might as well go all in with Matthew Stafford, and scooping up Adams fits the bill. He may be past his prime at 32, fresh off an uneven reunion with Aaron Rodgers in New York, but he should also be refreshed working alongside Puka Nacua. Their tandem gives Sean McVay another high-potential attack.

Minnesota Vikings: Extending Kevin O'Connell

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah also deserved his new contract as the forward-thinking whiz of their operation, but it's O'Connell's unflappable demeanor that really steadies the ship in Minnesota. He's maximized every quarterback to throw a pass under his watch, which bodes well for J.J. McCarthy, who's also got an elite supporting cast. Only a brutal 2025 schedule might slow them down.

The Saints are in a weird position of finally embracing a rebuild while still touting plenty of aging holdovers, from Alvin Kamara to Cameron Jordan. Who knows if new coach Kellen Moore will be able to coax instant results from rookie Tyler Shough after Derek Carr's abrupt retirement at quarterback? At least the long-iffy line will have a new tackle of the future in Banks.

The G-Men will ultimately sink or swim depending on what Brian Daboll can squeeze out of Joe Schoen's entirely rebooted quarterback room. And taking a first-round flyer on Jaxson Dart's dual-threat potential could pay off, even with Russell Wilson in place as the passing placeholder. For now, Adebo looks like the best bet to make an immediate impact as a proven ballhawk at cornerback.

The Eagles are traditionally blockbuster movers under Howie Roseman, but they took their financial lumps after dominating Super Bowl LIX. It's why they actually deserve a lot of credit for retaining Baun, the rangy heartbeat of Vic Fangio's championship defense. Fellow linebacker Jihaad Campbell, the club's first-round pick, could prove just as impactful down the road.

San Francisco 49ers: Hiring Robert Saleh

Like the Eagles, the 49ers spent most of the offseason swallowing tough pills related to veteran exits, letting former headliners like Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw and Charvarius Ward head elsewhere. Besides locking up Brock Purdy, who might still be underrated as Kyle Shanahan's point guard, their reunion with their old defensive coordinator could be most pivotal. Their "D" badly needed an identity again.

Seattle Seahawks: Drafting Grey Zabel

Just give credit to John Schneider's entire draft haul, to be honest. Nick Emmanwori at safety and Jalen Milroe at quarterback are both electric projects for a team in transition. Zabel's arrival just promises lots of grit for a long-overmatched O-line. He might be the most underrated key to whether the Band-Aid offense led by Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp can actually make some noise.

This is a classic example of taking the best player available at a position of depth. The Buccaneers already had Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jaden McMillan out wide when they picked Egbuka 19th overall. Who cares? Egbuka gives the resurgent Baker Mayfield yet another savvy outlet through the air, which could also help offset the exit of offensive play-caller Liam Coen.

Washington Commanders: Acquiring Deebo Samuel

Is Samuel a durable game-breaker going on 30? Maybe. Maybe not. Still, Washington added the former 49ers star for a single fifth-round pick. That's a potential steal given his fit as a rugged multipurpose weapon opposite the field-stretching Terry McLaurin. It's just nice to see this team isn't sitting on its hands with the dynamic Jayden Daniels under center.