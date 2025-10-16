The Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football for an NFC North showdown to open the Week 7 NFL schedule. Aaron Rodgers, the oldest player in the NFL and turning 42 in December, starts for the Steelers, with Joe Flacco, who turns 41 in January, making his second start at quarterback for the Bengals. Both quarterbacks are at the final stages of their careers, but they look to bring their teams to another postseason run this fall. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Steelers are 5.5-point favorites, according to the latest Bengals vs. Steelers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45. The Steelers are -258 money line favorites (risk $258 to win $100), while the Bengals are +209 underdogs.

There are dozens of betting options if you're wondering how to bet on the NFL, or more specifically, Steelers vs. Bengals. Here's a closer look at available sportsbook promos on some of the top NFL betting sites, as well as the best betting apps that are available for Bengals vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet NFL.

Where to bet on Steelers vs. Bengals on Thursday Night Football



The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. The bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users either $200 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, or up to a $1,000 first bet safety net. Users receive the $200 bonus whether the bet wins or loses.

At FanDuel and DraftKings, you need to win your first bet to receive the bonus, but the reward is even greater. FanDuel offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins.

DraftKings also offers $300 in bonus bets with a winning wager of at least $5, but with the latest DraftKings promo code ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season, new users also receive three months of NBA League Pass free, on top of the $300 in bonus bets.

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code provides new users who place a cash wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of -500 or longer up to $200 in FanCash per day every day for ten (10) consecutive days, if the initial wager settles as a loss. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than the aforementioned offers, providing profit boosts instead of bonus bets. At Caesars, new users can get 20 100% sportsbook profit boosts with a $1 bet.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for Bengals vs. Steelers for Thursday Night Football on Thursday, October 16.

Steelers vs. Bengals betting preview, picks

Steelers (-5.5) vs. Bengals

The Bengals traded for Joe Flacco in hopes of an offensive spark, but after being shut out in the first half and scoring only seven points over the first three quarters against the Packers, the Cincinnati offense continued to struggle under the veteran. The Bengals made a push in the fourth quarter, but the Packers never trailed and controlled the entire contest in their 27-18 victory. Flacco averaged just 4.9 yards per attempt for the game. Meanwhile, the Steelers enter on a three-game winning streak after a 23-9 win over the Browns last week. Aaron Rodgers completed 21 of 30 passes (70%) for 235 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns, and he's completed 68.8% of his passes with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. The Bengals are 30th in scoring defense (30.5 ppg) this season, while allowing the second-most yards (394.2 per game) in the NFL. The model projects the Steelers to cover the spread in 56% of simulations.

Over 45 points

Although it took until the fourth quarter, the Bengals did start to move the ball more efficiently late as Flacco and receivers such as Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins formed their on-field chemistry on the fly, and that's something that could bode well for the Over heading into Thursday Night Football. Chase finished with 10 receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets as the veteran quarterback made a point to hyper-target the team's top pass-catcher. Meanwhile, Rodgers' presence has led to offensive stability in Pittsburgh, with the Steelers scoring more than 20 points in four of five games this season. They are 14th in the league in scoring at 23.8 ppg this season after ranking 20th at 21.9 ppg last year. However, the best predictor of this Over is the Bengals having one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Cincinnati has allowed at least 27 points in all five games this season, leading the model to project the Over to hit in 52% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.