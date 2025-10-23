The Los Angeles Chargers host the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football to open the Week 8 NFL schedule. The Chargers have gone from looking like arguably the best team in football after the first three weeks to now a team that may fight its way into the postseason. The Chargers (4-3) have lost three of their last four games and are coming off a 38-24 loss to the Colts in a game they trailed 23-3 at halftime. The Vikings (3-3) are coming off a 28-22 loss to the Eagles. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Chargers are 3.5-point favorites, according to the latest Vikings vs. Chargers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Justin Herbert's over/under for total passing yards is 254.5, while Justin Jefferson's over/under for total receptions is 6.5.

The Chargers have lost three of their last four games, but three weeks ago, if you asked many football fans to name their top five teams, the Chargers would have been in many people's lists. That just shows the ups and downs of an NFL season, and with Los Angeles at home against a Carson Wentz quarterbacked Vikings team, the model projects the Chargers to return to their winning ways. Justin Herbert threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions last week against the Colts, and he leads the NFL with 1,913 passing yards this season. The Vikings are 2-2 in Wentz's four starts, with wins over a Bengals team quarterbacked by Jake Browning and the Browns with loss to the Eagles and Steelers. Beating the Chargers would be Wentz's most impressive win this season by far, and the model doesn't expect that to occur on Thursday. Los Angeles covers the spread in 50% of simulations.

The Over has hit in back-to-back Chargers games, and it's also cashed in all four of Wentz's starts for the Vikings. Wentz doesn't inspire a lot of confidence in fans to produce offensively, but he doesn't for sportsbooks either, which has actually made him an asset for Over betting due to how the books have lowered the numbers in his starts. He still has one of the best offensive minds in Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell orchestrating the offense, which has led to the Vikings averaging 28 points in Wentz's four starts with at least 21 points in all four contests. This matchup is filled with big-play receivers on both sides, such as Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen. The Chargers are averaging 26.5 ppg over their last two contests. Once again, the Vikings' game has one of the lower over/under totals on the weekly NFL schedule, and the model likes the Over trend to continue, projecting the Over to hit in 52% of simulations.

