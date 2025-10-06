The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football to wrap up the Week 5 NFL schedule. The Jaguars (3-1) are coming off a 26-21 win over the 49ers last week, while the Chiefs (2-2) are coming off a 37-20 win over the Ravens. Kickoff from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites, according to the latest Jaguars vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs betting preview, picks

Chiefs (-3.5) vs. Jaguars

Kansas City looked like the defending AFC champions for the first time all season last week in its 37-20 victory over the Ravens in a matchup of two of the AFC favorites entering the 2025 NFL season. Patrick Mahomes had a season-high in passing yards (270), completion percentage (67.6%), yards per attempt (7.3) and touchdowns (four) in the victory, and it's no coincidence that came with Xavier Worthy back on the field. Kansas City has been without key players the majority of the season, and although Rashee Rice (suspension) remains out, Worthy's return from a shoulder injury provides a lift. Kansas City is still 2-2 this season though, behind the No. 8 scoring defense in the NFL (19.0 points per game allowed). The Jaguars are 3-1 this season, but Mahomes is 3-0 against the Jaguars, including the playoffs, with Trevor Lawrence starting. The model projects this trend to continue, with Kansas City covering the spread in 54% of simulations.

Under 45.5 points

The Jaguars and Chiefs both have top-10 scoring defenses this year, with Jacksonville ranking fifth at 18 ppg against and Kansas City eighth at 19 ppg. The Jaguars have held opponents to 10 points in two of four games this season, while Kansas City hasn't allowed more than 21 points in a game this season, despite facing strong offenses such as the Chargers, Ravens and Eagles. Lawrence is 30th in the NFL in passer rating this season and the wide receiver duo of Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter has been underwhelming early into the year. The Jaguars are 31st in the NFL in completion percentage. The Chiefs have gone Under in two of their last three games, and the model projects the Under to hit in 55% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.