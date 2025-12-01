The New England Patriots (10-2) host the New York Giants (2-10) on Monday Night Football to wrap up the Week 13 NFL schedule between two franchises with plenty of history. The Patriots and Giants have played in some of the most memorable games in NFL history, but Tom Brady or Eli Manning won't be stepping on the field Monday. It's unfair to compare anyone to Brady, but the Patriots may have found their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye. Meanwhile, the Giants have struggled to find consistency at that position since Manning retired. These two franchises are trending in opposite directions, as the Patriots have won nine straight while the Giants have lost six straight. The Patriots are favored by 7.5 points, according to the latest Giants vs. Patriots odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

Giants vs. Patriots betting preview, picks

Patriots (-7.5) vs. Giants

The Patriots became the first team in the NFL this season to reach double-digit victories, as the only team with at least 10 wins entering Week 13. New England has taken advantage of a softer schedule, going 7-1 against teams entering Week 13 with a losing record. And the Patriots find themselves against an inferior team again, with the Giants at 2-10 this season and on a six-game losing streak. New England has won nine straight games en route to a 10-2 start. Jaxson Dart (concussion) is back for the Giants, but he could show some rust as he's missed the last two weeks. Drake Maye is third in the NFL in passing yards (3,130) and near the top of the odds board for the NFL MVP race, and a big-time Monday Night Football performance can enhance his MVP chances. The model projects the Patriots to cover in 53% of simulations.

Over 46.5 points

Again, not calling these two quarterbacks Tom Brady and Eli Manning yet, but both Maye and Dart have shown a high upside early in their NFL careers. Many were unsure if Dart would play his rookie season, but a strong preseason was the first sign he was ready for NFL competition. And once he took over for Russell Wilson, Dart proved worthy. The Giants are averaging 23.6 ppg in Dart's seven starts this season, compared to averaging 16.1 ppg last season. Meanwhile, the Patriots have the No. 7 scoring offense in the NFL at 26.5 ppg this season, including 28.7 ppg during their nine-game winning streak. New England has at least 24 points in seven straight games, and the Giants have the No. 30 scoring defense at 27.8 ppg allowed this season. The model projects 48 total points in this matchup.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.