Monday Night Football will feature its third doubleheader of the 2025 NFL season when the Atlanta Falcons host the Buffalo Bills at 7:15 p.m. ET, and the Washington Commanders host the Chicago Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET. Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, the top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, go head-to-head for the second time in their NFL careers, and the Commanders defeated the Bears, 18-15, in last year's meeting. The first game of the Monday Night Football doubleheader features the Buffalo Bills (4-1) back in primetime after a 23-20 loss to the Patriots on Sunday Night Football last week. The Bills are favored by 3.5 points, according to the latest NFL odds, and the Commanders are 5.5-point favorites.

There are dozens of betting options if you're wondering how to bet on the NFL, or more specifically, Bills vs. Falcons and Bears vs. Commanders. Here's a closer look at available sportsbook promos on some of the top NFL betting sites, as well as the best betting apps that are available for Monday Night Football, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet NFL.

Where to bet on Falcons vs. Bills, Commanders vs. Bears on Monday Night Football



The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. The bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users either $200 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, or up to a $1,000 first bet safety net. FanDuel is giving new users $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. DraftKings is also giving new users $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins; however, users will also receive three months of NBA League Pass for free.

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives new users $250 in FanCash after betting $50. New users earn this by placing a wager of at least $10 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer and repeating this process for your first five days with Fanatics Sportsbook, earning $50 in FanCash each day you make a $10 wager, for a potential of up to $250 FanCash. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than the aforementioned offers, providing profit boosts instead of bonus bets. At Caesars, new users can get 20 100% sportsbook profit boosts with a $1 bet.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for Bills vs. Falcons and Bears vs. Commanders for a Monday Night Football doubleheader on Monday, October 13.

Bills vs. Falcons betting preview, picks

Bills -3.5

Buffalo is coming off its first loss of the season, and its 4-1 start has once again been fueled by Josh Allen proving he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Allen, off his first NFL MVP last season, has Buffalo averaging 30.6 points per game, which was third in the NFL entering Week 6 on the third-most yards (395.8 per game). James Cook has been a key reason for the success as well, with Buffalo ranking No. 1 in the NFL in run-play percentage (50%) while ranking second in rushing yards per game (154.4). Cook is rushing for 90 yards per game, with Allen adding 42.2 rushing yards per contest. Meanwhile, the Falcons are allowing 4.6 yards per rush, which ranks 23rd in the league. The model projects the Bills to cover in 69% of simulations.

Over 49.5 points

The Bills and Falcons average the two most rushes per game in the NFL, and neither team is particularly strong at stopping the run. While Atlanta ranks 23rd at 4.6 yards per rush allowed, Buffalo ranks 30th at 5.6 yards per attempt. With an elite rusher like Bijan Robinson, who is averaging 96.7 rushing yards per game over his last three contests and 4.9 yards per rush on the season, the 23-year-old could have a few breakout runs to create big plays and fast scores. The Falcons had two weeks to prepare for Buffalo off a bye week after scoring 34 points against the Commanders in Week 4. With Buffalo having the No. 3 scoring offense in the league on the other side, the model projects the Over to hit in 57% of simulations.

Bears vs. Commanders betting

Commanders -5.5

The Commanders defeated the Chargers, 27-10, in Daniels' return after missing the last two games. It was a slow start for Daniels and Washington with no points in the first quarter of his return, but Washington scored on five of its final six possessions, including a 13-play, 99-yard drive, and the model projects that offensive success to carry into Monday Night Football. The Commanders have the No. 8 scoring offense (26.8 ppg), while the Bears have the No. 28 scoring defense (29.3 ppg allowed). The model projects the Commanders to cover the spread in 59% of simulations.

Over 49.5 points

It was a rough start for the Ben Johnson era in Chicago with back-to-back losses to open the season, but their slow start wasn't due to offensive struggles. The Bears have scored more than 20 points in all four games, and are 11th in the NFL in scoring offense (25.3 ppg). The Chicago defense, however, has been one of the worst in the NFL, allowing 29.3 ppg. Three of four Bears games have gone Over their over/under this season, and two of the last three Washington games have also gone Over. Williams vs. Daniels as the top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft is the storyline that will dominate the contest, and both quarterbacks and offenses will want to showcase the talent of their top pick from that draft. The model projects the Over to hit in 52% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.