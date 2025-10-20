Monday Night Football will feature its fourth doubleheader of the 2025 NFL season when the Detroit Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7 p.m. ET, and the Seattle Seahawks host the Houston Texans at 10 p.m. ET to conclude the Week 7 NFL schedule. The Lions (4-2) are coming off a 30-17 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, while the Buccaneers (5-1) defeated the 49ers, 30-19, last week. The Seahawks (4-2) defeated the Jaguars, 20-12, last week and the Texans (2-3) are coming off a bye. Houston defeated the Ravens, 44-10, in Week 5. The Lions are favored by six points, according to the latest NFL odds, and the Seahawks are three-point favorites.

Where to bet on Buccaneers vs. Lions, Texans vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football



Lions vs. Buccaneers betting preview, picks

Lions (-6)

The Lions had their four-game winning streak snapped last week, but there's no shame in a streak ending in Kansas City against Patrick Mahomes. Before their 30-17 loss to the Chiefs, Detroit scored at least 34 points in four straight contests, averaging 40.3 points per game during that span. The Lions return to Detroit this weekend, where they have a 52-21 victory over the Bears and a 34-10 win over the Browns this season. Detroit covered the spread in both of those matchups. It's also difficult to find a team facing more skill-position injuries than Tampa Bay, which will be without Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) and Chris Godwin (fibula). Rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) is reportedly unlikely to play, leaving Tampa Bay short another receiver. With all that, the model projects the Lions to cover the spread in 51% of simulations.

Over 52.5 points

Baker Mayfield hasn't had his full complement of playmakers all season, and still, Tampa Bay is sixth in scoring, averaging 27.5 ppg. Tampa Bay has scored at least 25 points in four straight games, and three of their last four games totaled at least 56 points. Mayfield completed 17 of 23 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns with Kameron Johnson, Sterling Shepard, Cade Otton and Tez Johnson all having at least 45 yards, as Mayfield has proven he can elevate lesser-accomplished pass-catchers. Meanwhile, the Lions have the No. 2 scoring offense (31.8 ppg) as they've scored at least 34 points in four straight games. Tampa Bay's last four games have finished Over their over/under, and 12 of 17 Tampa Bay regular-season games went Over last year. The model projects the Over to hit in 61% of simulations.

Seahawks vs. Texans betting preview, picks

Texans (+3)

Houston has the rest advantage coming off the bye and is coming off a pair of dominant victories. The Texans defeated the Ravens. 44-10, in Week 5 after a 26-0 victory over the Titans the week before. Houston has the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL, allowing just 12.2 ppg, and no team has scored more than 20 points against the unit this season. Seattle is 4-2 this season, but two of its four victories have come in one-score games, including a three-point victory against the Cardinals. With two weeks for the talented Houston defense to prepare for Seattle, the model projects the Texans to cover the spread in 54% of simulations.

Under 41 points

The Houston defense is certainly a significant reason for the model favoring the Under, but Seattle also has one of the top scoring defenses in the NFL, allowing 19.5 ppg, the sixth-lowest in the NFL. The Seahawks are coming off a 20-12 win over the Jaguars last week, and they've allowed 20 points or fewer in five of six games this season. The only team to go Over that total was Tampa Bay, which is sixth in the NFL at 27.5 ppg this season. Tampa Bay was also the only team to reach 20 points against Houston this year. But with no Baker Mayfield in sight for the latter half of Monday Night Football, the model projects the Under to hit. The Under has hit in four of five Texans games this season, while also cashing in two of the last three Seattle games. The model projects the Under to hit in 60% of simulations.

