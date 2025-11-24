The San Francisco 49ers (7-4) host the Carolina Panthers (6-5) on Monday Night Football to wrap up the Week 12 NFL schedule. The 49ers are coming off a 41-22 win over the Cardinals behind three touchdown passes by Brock Purdy, who returned from a six-game absence with a toe injury. The Panthers defeated the Falcons, 30-27, last week for their fifth win in their last seven contests. The 49ers are favored by 7.5 points, according to the latest Panthers vs. 49ers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5.

There are dozens of betting options if you're wondering how to bet on the NFL, or more specifically, 49ers vs. Panthers. Here's a closer look at available sportsbook promos on some of the top NFL betting sites, as well as the best betting apps that are available for Panthers vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet NFL.

Where to bet on Panthers vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football



The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. The bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users $150 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses.

At DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to win your first bet to receive the bonus. FanDuel offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. DraftKings offers $200 in bonus bets with a winning wager of at least $5, but with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users will receive three months of NBA League Pass free, on top of the $200 in bonus bets.

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN provides new users who place a cash wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of -500 or longer up to $200 in FanCash per day every day for ten (10) consecutive days, if the initial wager settles as a loss. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than the aforementioned offers, providing profit boosts instead of bonus bets. At Caesars, new users can get 20 100% sportsbook profit boosts with a $1 bet.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for 49ers vs. Panthers for Monday Night Football on Monday, November 24.

Panthers vs. 49ers betting preview, picks

49ers (-7.5) vs. Panthers

The 49ers have alternated wins and losses in nine straight games, a trend that wouldn't bode well for the 49ers entering Monday Night Football off a 41-22 win over the Cardinals, however, Brock Purdy hasn't started back-to-back games this season. That will change on Monday with Purdy under center for the second straight game. The 49ers' QB1 missed six straight games with a toe injury, but returned to throw for 200 yards and three touchdowns to lead the 49ers to a season-high 41 points on Monday. The 49ers' offense is becoming healthier as a whole with George Kittle active as well, and Christian McCaffrey has been a reliable piece for the 49ers all season. McCaffrey had three touchdowns (two rushing) last week, and the model projects the 49ers' offense to find more success on Monday. The model projects the 49ers to cover in 56% of simulations.

Over 49.5 points

Given San Francisco's improved health as described above, the model doesn't see the 49ers failing to do their part to reach this over. But Carolina's offense has been efficient this season as well, coming off a 30-point performance against the Falcons last week. Carolina has two 30-point performances over its last six games, and it has produced a top-10 rushing offense behind the combination of Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard. The Panthers are ninth in the NFL at 127.1 rushing yards per game. The 49ers have scored at least 19 points in eight of their last nine games, and given their playmaker depth and Purdy back to orchestrate the offense, the model projects the Over to hit on Monday Night Football in 57% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.