The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) host the San Francisco 49ers (10-4) on Monday Night Football to wrap up the Week 16 NFL schedule. The Colts need a win on Monday to keep pace with the Texans, who defeated the Raiders, 23-21, on Sunday to improve to 10-4 on the season and currently hold the final AFC wild card position. The 49ers have clinched a playoff berth, but they can still win the division and potentially capture the No. 1 seed in the conference with a strong finish. The 49ers are 5.5-point favorites, according to the latest 49ers vs. Colts odds, with an over/under of 46 points.

49ers vs. Colts betting preview, picks

Colts (+5.5) vs. 49ers

The Colts nearly knocked off the Seahawks as 14-point underdogs last week, keeping the best team in the NFC out of the end zone the entire contest in an 18-16 final. Seattle won on a 56-yard field goal with 18 seconds left, so if the Colts can frustrate the Seahawks enough for a two-point final score on the road, they can certainly create problems for the 49ers at home. Philip Rivers has his first start since 2020 out of the way, and the 44-year-old was effective enough to keep the Colts in the contest. The model expects Indianapolis to compete again on Monday, projecting the Colts to cover in 53% of simulations. Back the Colts at BetMGM, where new users get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Over 46 points

The 49ers are averaging 31 points per game over their last four contests, and they are 10th in the league in scoring at 24.6 ppg this season. San Francisco scored 37 points last week, while allowing 24 points to the Titans, who rank 30th in the league at 16.7 ppg. If the Titans can score 24 points against the 49ers, the Colts should be able to move the ball as well to help this game reach the Over. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 87 yards last week for the Colts, and is one of the best backs in the league. The 49ers have one of the best skill position groups in the NFL, highlighted by Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Jauan Jennings, and with Brock Purdy back, healthy and efficient at quarterback, the model projects offensive success on Monday. The Over hits in 60% of the model's simulations. Back the Over at Caesars Sportsbook, where your first bet is matched up to $250 in bonus bets:

