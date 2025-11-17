The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) host the Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1) on Monday Night Football to wrap up the Week 11 NFL schedule. The Raiders are coming off a 10-7 loss to the Broncos last week on Thursday Night Football, giving them an extended mini bye with 11 days between games, while the Cowboys are coming off their bye week. Dallas lost to the Cardinals, 27-17, on Monday Night Football in Week 9 in its last game. The Cowboys are favored by 3.5 points, according to the latest Raiders vs. Cowboys odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5.

Raiders vs. Cowboys betting preview, picks

Cowboys (-3.5) vs. Raiders

The Raiders enter on a three-game losing streak, including being held to seven and zero points in two of those contests. Although the Raiders and Cowboys have both lost three of their last four games, scoring points hasn't been an issue for Dallas, which ranks fourth in the NFL in scoring at 29.2 ppg this season. Defense has been Dallas' problem, as the Cowboys rank 31st in scoring defense at 30.8 ppg allowed and yards allowed (397.4), but the model doesn't project Vegas' offensive woes to be able to capitalize on that. The Raiders rank 20th in scoring offense at 24.4 ppg, and they've been held to 12 ppg over their last three contests. The model projects the Cowboys to cover in 56% of simulations.

Under 49.5 points

The Cowboys are coming off one of their worst offensive performances of the season, being held to 17 points against the Cardinals on Week 9 Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, the Raiders are coming off another offensive blunder, scoring only seven points against the Broncos in a 10-7 loss. Each of these teams went Under this point total in their last contest, and only two of nine Raiders games have reached 50 points this season. Geno Smith hasn't been performing nearly at the level he did in Seattle in his first year with the Raiders, and Las Vegas traded away one of his top weapons, Jakobi Meyers, at the trade deadline. Dallas added to its 31st-ranked defense with multiple moves at the trade deadline, including sending a first-round pick to the Jets for defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, so the Cowboys' defense could perform better on Monday than it has for the majority of the season. With all this, the model projects the Under to hit in 53% of simulations.

